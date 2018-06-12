Featured image: President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, walk together to their expanded bilateral meeting, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Capella Hotel in Singapore. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

On June 12, a DPRK and US leader met face-to-face for the first time ever – never before since the Korean peninsula was divided post-WW II.

Make no mistake. Smiles, handshakes, public cordiality, an “excellent start,” a “historic…very comprehensive” agreement for “major change” didn’t change Washington’s imperial aims.

The good news is US/North Korean tensions eased. The Trump regime stepped back from the brink on the Korean peninsula – at least for now, longterm prospects another story entirely.

Washington needs enemies to justify unjustifiable levels of military spending, to maintain its global empire of bases – notably in NATO countries, the Middle East, Central Asia, and East Asia, especially in Japan and South Korea regionally.

America has been hostile toward the DPRK throughout its post-WW II history, using the nation as a punching bag, China the main US regional adversary.

Earlier DPRK/US denuclearization talks ended in failure – undermined by Washington, not Pyongyang. Will this time be different given the most hardline ever US administration in power?

Washington doesn’t negotiate in good faith, especially with sovereign independent countries like North Korea – demanding everything in return for what inevitably becomes empty promises.

US hostility toward the DPRK has been implacable since the late 1940s, irreconcilable differences separating both countries.

Longstanding US goals call for replacing all sovereign independent governments with pro-Western puppet regimes, North Korea no exception.

Trump met with Kim Jong-un for a few short hours. Discount his remark about “develop(ing) a very special bond,” jump-starting DPRK denuclearization “very, very quickly…leav(ing) the past behind…sign(ing) a historic agreement…major change” coming.

The devil in the details has yet to unfold regardless of what’s explained publicly in Singapore and days to follow.

A joint statement signed by both leaders gave few details, no mention of a peace treaty or removing sanctions.

In Beijing, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said

“there needs to be a peace mechanism for the peninsula to resolve North Korea’s reasonable security concerns.”

Tuesday summit talks were symbolic only, not a significant breakthrough in DPRK/US relations. Believing otherwise is foolhardy.

Asked if he’d invite Kim to the White House, Trump said: “Absolutely I will.” Kim called talks “a good prelude to peace.”

Separately he added:

“I think the entire world is watching this moment. Many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a fantasy…science fiction movie.”

The joint statement agree on said

“President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The document includes four major terms agreed on with no elaboration:

1. The US and DPRK commit to establish new bilateral relations in pursuit of peace and prosperity. 2. Both countries will work toward building a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean peninsula. 3. In accordance with the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. 4. Both countries commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

Follow-up talks between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his North Korean counterpart will be held “at the earliest possible date.”

The Trump regime wants North Korea bending to its will, serving its imperial interests, likely wanting the country used to weaken China’s regional influence.

There’s nothing benign, even-handed, and cooperative about US geopolitics – dominance the goal by whatever it takes to achieve it.

Endless US imperial wars against nations threatening no one show how far Washington will go in pursuing its aims.

Its agenda threatens everyone everywhere – at home and worldwide. A possible budding US/North Korea friendship is pure fantasy, what never was and surely isn’t now.

Talks in Singapore were all about advancing America’s imperium, a notion Pyongyang understands well, enduring the threat of further US aggression throughout its history.

Momentary eased tensions changes little else. The DPRK developed nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles because of feared US aggression, another possible devastating war like the early 1950s.

The threat remains despite bilateral talks in Singapore, whatever is publicly and privately agreed on.

History shows Washington can never be trusted, one agreement after another breached throughout its history.

Will this time be different? Did America ever keep its word in earlier promises to the DPRK or other sovereign independent countries?

Why then expect earlier betrayals not repeating. Chances are virtually nil. Hegemons don’t operate this way, notably not America.

