We know that the Western narratives about the war on Syria are entirely false, so what are some of the real reasons that are driving this overseas holocaust, and who is benefiting from it?

To be blunt, Western policymakers seek to destroy secular democracy in Syria, along with its socially uplifting political economy, with a view to installing a compliant fascist Wahhabi government.

The end result is chaos, the enrichment of the transnational “oligarchs” and the impoverishment of Syria.

In doing this, the policymakers are also impoverishing the vast majority of people in Western countries1, destroying nation-state sovereignties, and endeavouring to create a totalitarian World Order.

What does this dystopian scenario look like on the ground?

Image on the right: Terrorist-destroyed Syrian bank, Sheik Najjar industrial City, Aleppo, Syria. (Source: Mark Taliano)

International financial institutions see local banking as a threat. Consequently, in Aleppo, Syria, terrorists destroyed local banking institutions.

Western pharmaceutical monopolies seek to obliterate competition, and to advance their predatory tentacles. Hence, Western-supported terrorists targeted domestic Syrian pharmaceutical plants2 which previously produced most of the pharmaceuticals required by Syrians. Additionally, targeting such life-support systems kills multitudes of Syrians (which is the plan) by depriving them of life-saving medications. Illegal sanctions also serve this purpose.3

Fortunately, some pharmaceutical plants are back in operation, and this is reflected in the shelves of Syrian pharmacies where the vast majority of products are Syrian-made.

Source: Philip Tierney

Western-supported terrorists also targeted school book printing facilities and schools. Terrorists deprive children trapped in occupied areas of a secular education, and the opportunity to attend school. All of this serves to erase Syria’s identity, and to create a compliant, easily manipulated, and uneducated population.

Manufactured sectarianism is another useful imperial weapon. The photo below shows the war-damaged Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo, Syria. Terrorists launched mortars from the mosque, and then took cover, knowing full well that the SAA would retaliate, and that they would inadvertently destroy the mosque. The terrorists sought to create sectarianism by blaming the army for the damage while at the same time omitting the fact that the terrorists themselves precipitated the warfare.

Terrorists seek to obliterate Syria’s tolerant and pluralist identity. Syrians self-identify as Syrians, and not by any religious affiliation.

Aleppo Citadel (Source: Mark Taliano)

Terrorists attack, loot, and destroy the industrial and commercial base with a view to destroying the economy and impoverishing the population, and destroying morale, all of which serves to enhance economies of plunder and terrorism.

War-damaged Al-Medina Souk, Aleppo, Syria (Source: Mark Taliano)

Once a country is destroyed and occupied, local industries can be replaced by predatory monopolies. Currently, for example, Western military forces occupy oil rich areas of Syria. Big Oil would be a driver behind this.

Additionally, the criminal occupation of vast swathes of Syria enables occupiers to protect, recruit, and train their terrorist proxies.

Independent journalist Sharmine Narwani recently toured strategic areas of Syria and noted the following:

The on-going war also enriches the weapons manufactures, courtesy domestic taxpayers who buy the lies.4

Huge public subsidies to the Big monopolies divert monies from life-enhancing, job-producing economies and the uplift of public sectors, which are increasingly being gutted by the current political economy and its Life-destroying agendas. Publicly bailed out monopoly neoliberal, “capitalism” preys on us all, and these are important drivers behind the war on Syria.

Governments and media monopolies deny and obscure all of this, but it is happening nonetheless.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

1 Chloe Farand, “US has regressed to developing nation status, MIT economist warns.” Independent. 21 April, 2017. (https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-developing-nation-regressing-economy-poverty-donald-trump-mit-economist-peter-temin-a7694726.html) Accessed 15 June, 2018.

2 “Large Pharmaceutical Factory in Syria Rebuilt After Being Destroyed by Militants.” Sputnik. 10/09/2017. (https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201709101057265071-syrian-pharmaceuticals-plant-starts-up/) Accessed 15 June 2018.

3 Darius Shahtahmasebi, “Exclusive: The Silent Killer of Children in Syria Nobody Wants to Talk About.”ANTIMEDIA. 1 February, 2018. (http://theantimedia.com/silent-killer-children-in-syria/) Accessed 15 June, 2018.

4 Prof. Michel Chossudovsky. “War is Good for Business”: Insider Trading, Secret Information and the US-led Attack against Syria.” 21 April, 2018. (https://www.globalresearch.ca/war-is-good-for-business-insider-trading-secret-information-and-the-us-led-attack-against-syria/5637056) Accessed 21 April, 2018.

Order Mark Taliano’s Book “Voices from Syria” directly from Global Research.

Mark Taliano combines years of research with on-the-ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes the mainstream media narratives on Syria.

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-1-6

Author: Mark Taliano

Year: 2017

Pages: 128 (Expanded edition: 1 new chapter)

List Price: $17.95

Special Price: $9.95

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Mark Taliano , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/drivers-behind-the-war-on-syria-and-the-impoverishment-of-us-all/5644381