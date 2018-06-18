“For the past decade, Stephen Harper has led a government that is increasingly partisan, suspicious, and hostile when dealing with our closest neighbours: the United States and Mexico. We will end this antagonism and work with our partners to advance our shared interests.” – Liberal Party of Canada campaign platform (2015)

Following his election victory in the fall of 2015, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau distinguished his approach from that of his predecessor Stephen Harper and boasted of the changes his government would bring to Ottawa.

He spoke of ‘sunny ways’ as a governing style built on positive engagement with Canadians. A Trudeau government would succeed where its predecessor failed to get a major oil pipeline to the West Coast built by securing ‘social license’ from affected communities.

The Liberal platform pledged to reduce obstacles to trade with the U.S. [2]

Now, more than halfway through its mandate, the Liberal ship has coasted into some precarious waters. Trudeau’s hope to secure the twinning of Kinder Morgan’s Trans-Mountain pipeline, which would take diluted bitumen from land-locked Alberta to the West Coast of Canada, has encountered serious resistance. Meanwhile, the quarter century old North American Free Trade Agreement faces an uncertain future, as the Prime Minister confronts a protectionist Trump Administration determined to .

And speaking of the president, several officials within the White House have dumped on Trudeau in ways that no other US president in recent memory have publicly,

This week’s Global Research News Hour attempts to examine where the charismatic Canadian leader has gone wrong, and how he can fix it. The show also explores the meaning behind the Trump administration’s character assassinstion of the Prime Minister, as happened the weekend of the G7.

Our first guest is David Hughes. A former Earth scientist and fellow of the PostCarbon Institute, and the author of a new study on Canada’s Energy outlook. He believes that the priority of getting Tar sands oil to tide water doesn’t make economic sense.

In our second half hour, organic farmer, author and political activist David Orchard weighs in on the new round of tariff actions being taken by Trump against Canadian interests. He is convinced that NAFTA should be scrapped not just renegotiated as appears to be the case. Finally, We hear from John Helmer, who sees the attacks by the U.S. against Trudeau as a coordinated attack and not just the rants of a temperamental Commander – in- Chief.

David Hughes is a former Earth scientist, a fellow with the Post Carbon Institute, and the President of Global Sustainability Research. He is author of the May 2018 study, Canada’s Energy Outlook, for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

David Orchard is a Borden, Saskatchewan-based organic farmer, political activist and two-time contender for leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada. He is also author of the 1993 best-seller The Fight for Canada: Four Centuries of Resistance to American Expansionism(Stoddart, 1993; 2nd ed. Robert Davies, 1999). His website is davidorchard.com

John Helmer is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent based in Moscow, and directs his own independent bureau there. He has been a professor of political science, sociology and journalism, and has advised government heads in Greece, the United States and Asia. He served as a staffer in President Jimmy Carter’s White House from 1977 to 1981. Helmer’s blog ‘Dances with Bears’ can be found at johnhelmer.net.

Notes:

