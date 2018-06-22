Global Research is independent in the true sense of the word. We don’t receive funding from war-makers and “banksters”, therefore our news is free of corporate agendas. This is only possible thanks to our readers who show their commitment to the truth by sending in donations, creating memberships and purchasing books from our online store in order to get in-depth information on today’s pressing issues.

US Dollar Sell-Off Continues as Trade Wars Intensify

By True Publica, June 22, 2018

At the beginning of this year, The DXY U.S. dollar index ended January with losses of 3 percent, its worst drop in nearly 2 years, and its third straight month in negative territory. And for all the stimulus from tax cuts, growth in the U.S. economy is still anaemic, no matter what they say. The real numbers don’t lie. The stakes are high as the coming trade wars start to take shape.

Look Deeper: Child Detention and the US’s Paramilitary Politics Abroad

By Dr. John Buell, June 22, 2018

Attorney General Jeff Sessions didn’t lose any sleep over those children forcibly separated from their parents. He maintained most of the asylum seekers will be denied because “many of them . . . like to make more money . . .” Unfortunately, however, when children are used as bargaining chips we may never know the conditions these families have experienced. As Daily Kos argues, “sign here and get your baby back” is hardly a way to elicit accurate information.

Trump’s Military Drops a Bomb Every 12 Minutes, and No One Is Talking About It

By Lee Camp, June 21, 2018

We now know that Donald Trump’s administration puts all previous presidents to shame. The Pentagon’s numbers show that during George W. Bush’s eight years he averaged 24 bombs dropped per day, which is 8,750 per year. Over the course of Obama’s time in office, his military dropped 34 bombs per day, 12,500 per year. And in Trump’s first year in office, he averaged 121 bombs dropped per day, for an annual total of 44,096.

“Where Are the Girls?” Child Trafficking Feared as DHS Can’t Say Where Immigrant Girls Are Being Held

By Matt Agorist, June 21, 2018

Fears of child trafficking are rising as independent media and citizens realize that the only footage of children refugees is boys. DHS was asked where the girls are, and they could not answer.

Video: The Circuit of Death in the “Enlarged Mediterranean”

By Manlio Dinucci, June 21, 2018

During his meeting with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, in Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte pointed out the “centrality of the Enlarged Mediterranean for European security”, now threatened by the “arc of instability stretching from the Mediterranean to the Middle East”. Which is why it is important for NATO, an alliance under US command, which Conte describes as the “pillar of interior and international security”. This is a complete inversion of reality.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-world-at-a-crossroads-refugees-trade-war-us-nato-encirclement-of-russia/5645047