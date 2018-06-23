By Leith Aboufadel

June 23, 2018 “Information Clearing House” – BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – The Russian military officially entered the southwest Syria offensive this evening, a source told Al-Masdar from the Dara’a Governorate.

The Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a massive assault over northeastern Dara’a, tonight, targeting several areas controlled by the jihadist rebels.

According to a military source in the government stronghold of Izra’a, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched over 20 airstrikes across northeastern Dara’a tonight.



This article was originally published by “Al Masdar News” –The source told Al-Masdar that the Russian Aerospace Forces specifically launched airstrikes over the towns of Masikah, Aeeb, and Busra Al-Harir.

The added that the majority of the airstrikes were launched on the jihadist stronghold of Busra Al-Harir, which is located directly east of Izra’a.

This attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces comes just 48 hours after the U.S. State Department issued a stern warning to both the Russian and Syrian governments about escalating their offensive in southwest Syria.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49713.htm