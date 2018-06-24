When Albert Einstein was asked how it felt to be the “smartest person alive”, Einstein replied:

“I don’t know, you’ll have to ask Nikola Tesla.”

Certain scholars question the validity of this exchange, largely because Tesla…well, in 1934, on his 79th birthday, Tesla called Einstein’s Relativity Theory “…a beggar wrapped in purple whom ignorant people take for a king.”

Other Tesla quotes amid his public disagreement with Einstein, regarding Relativity Theory:

— “…a mass of error and deceptive ideas violently opposed to the teachings of great men of science of the past and even to common sense…the theory wraps all these errors and fallacies and clothes them in magnificent mathematical garb which fascinates, dazzles and makes people blind to the underlying errors. Its exponents are very brilliant men, but they are metaphysicists rather than scientists.” — “Not a single one of the relativity propositions has been proved.” (NYT, 7/11/1935, p. 23).

Einstein was obviously smarter than any of us; his “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask Nikola Tesla” is certainly proof both subtle and profound.

Perhaps it all depends on the definition of, “smart”?

Reverence of Einstein, historically and publicly seems rather full-scope. His eminence has been welded into the public mind by those who control the public mind, the Power Status Quo (PSQ).

Tesla is exactly the opposite; evidence remains overwhelming. Try to find people today with any understanding of Nikola Tesla—I did just that, yesterday, at Spokane’s Northtown Mall. I approached people seeming approachable with a simple question:

“What does the name ‘Tesla’ mean to you?”

Interacting only with people without a phone in hand, I was, eventually, able to find 66 people with their hands (and minds?) unencumbered. Two trends emerged; for people under thirty, not a single one deviated from the: “…electric cars, battery fires, autopilot crashes” PSQ narratives.

However, I was able to find 3 people that replied: “Nikola Tesla”. All middle-aged vintage.

Yes, five percent were actually aware of, perhaps, humanity’s most important person, Nikola Tesla.

Sure, a tiny random sample. But success of the PSQ’s operation to excise Nikola Tesla from the public mind was clearly suggested. Reminiscent of Pink Floyd’s immortal song, Brain Damage (from Dark Side of the Moon).

So why has the man Einstein declared the smartest person alive so attacked by the PSQ—virtually to the cusp of being an unperson?

One thing right up front exemplifying Tesla’s clash with the PSQ was his often repeated:

“Science is but a perversion of itself unless it has as its ultimate goal the betterment of humanity.”

Meanwhile, the PSQ remains obsessed with their: “Arrested human development.”

Please consider this quote from William Casey, CIA Director 1981-1987:

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

Of course from the PSQ there is rhetoric regarding authenticity of Casey’s trumpeting of truth. However, virtually all evidence/truth of our current mire confirms Casey’s trumpet.

Perhaps this letter signed by Einstein characterizes what the PSQ would rather hear:

Albert Einstein

Old Grove Rd.

Nassau Point Peconic, Long Island August 2nd, 1939 F.D. Roosevelt,

President of the United States,

White House

Washington, D.C. Sir: Some recent work by E. Fermi and L. Szilard, which has been communicated to me in manuscript, leads me to expect that the element uranium may be turned into a new and important source of energy in the immediate future. Certain aspects of the situation which has arisen seem to call for watchfulness and, if necessary, quick action on the part of the Administration. I believe therefore that it is my duty to bring to your attention the following facts and recommendations: In the course of the last four months it has been made probable—through the work of Joliot in France as well as Fermi and Szilard in America—that it may become possible to set up a nuclear chain reaction in a large mass of uranium by which vast amounts of power and large quantities of new radium-like elements would be generated. Now it appears almost certain that this could be achieved in the immediate future. This phenomenon would also lead to the construction of bombs, and it is conceivable—though much less certain—that extremely powerful bombs of a new type may thus be constructed. A single bomb of this type, carried by boat and exploded in a port, might very well destroy the whole port together with some of the surrounding territory. However, such bombs might very well prove to be too heavy for transportation by air. The United States has only very poor ores of uranium in moderate quantities. There is some good ore in Canada and the former Czechoslovakia, while the most important source of uranium is Belgian Congo. In view of this situation you may think it desirable to have some permanent contact maintained between the Administration and the group of physicists working on chain reactions in America. One possible way of achieving this might be for you to entrust with this task a person who has your confidence and who could perhaps serve in an inofficial capacity. His task might comprise the following: a) to approach Government Departments, keep them informed of the further development, and put forward recommendations for Government action, giving particular attention to the problem of securing a supply of uranium ore for the United States. b) to speed up the experimental work, which is at present being carried on within the limits of the budgets of University laboratories, by providing funds, if such funds be required, through his contacts with private persons who are willing to make contributions for this cause, and perhaps also by obtaining the co-operation of industrial laboratories which have the necessary equipment. I understand that Germany has actually stopped the sale of uranium from the Czechoslovakian mines which she has taken over. That she should have taken such early action might perhaps be understood on the ground that the son of the German Under-Secretary of State, von Weizsäcker, is attached to the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Institut in Berlin where some of the American work on uranium is now being repeated. Yours very truly, Albert Einstein

*

Einstein himself must have lost some PSQ favor with such later public declarations:

“I do not know with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.”

And:

“Nuclear power is one hell of a way to boil water.”

Tesla’s elegant quote about his suppression by the PSQ:

“I am unwilling to accord to some small-minded and jealous individuals the satisfaction of having thwarted my efforts. These men are to me nothing more than microbes of a nasty disease.”

In Part Two:

— “…nasty disease” autopsy — Tesla’s gifts to humanity—selectively suppressed or embraced — Is another Tesla possible? — “…wheelwork of nature”, and PSQ power—both illuminated by Nikola Tesla

*

Rand Clifford lives in Spokane, Washington. His novels, CASTLING, TIMING, and Priest Lake Cathedral are published by StarChief Press. Contact for Rand Clifford: randtruth@gmail.com

