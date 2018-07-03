Global Research strives for peace, and we have but one mandate: to share timely, independent and vital information to readers across the globe. We act as a global platform to let the voices of dissent, protest, and expert witnesses and academics be heard and disseminated internationally.

Video: Saudi Arabia Bombs Residential Neighborhood in Yemen Killing Entire Family

By Ahmed Abdulrahman, July 03, 2018

Just this Monday, a U.S.-backed Saudi-coalition bombing campaign targeted a residential neighborhood in Amran in northern Yemen, killing 15 civilians and injuring 9, most of whom were women and children.

Ethiopia and Zimbabwe Heighten Security in Response to Attacks on Political Rallies

By Abayomi Azikiwe, July 03, 2018

Ethiopia and Zimbabwe within the African context are important state and regional entities which have valuable natural wealth and a legacy of struggle against colonial and neo-colonial dominance. The normalization of relations involving Addis Ababa and Asmara (Eritrea) could potentially set a standard for the resolution of other protracted conflicts which drain monumental human and material resources.

Iran Accuses US of Docking Chemical Weapons-Laden Ship in Persian Gulf

By Zero Hedge, July 03, 2018

However, the Iranians seem to think the vessel is some kind of permanent chemical weapons transport vehicle, which it is not, though it understandably doesn’t sit well with Tehran that the US conducts regular war games in Iran’s own maritime backyard.

CIA: How to Shape Okinawan Public Opinion on the U.S. Military Presence

By Jon Mitchell, July 03, 2018

Between 1945 and 1972, Okinawa was directly ruled by the U.S. military and its bases stored a vast array of nuclear and chemical weapons. The island was used to launch wars in Korea and Indochina; during the U.S. occupation (1945-52), Okinawans’ were driven from their land, much of which was turned into US military bases, and were victimized by frequent crimes and accidents involving military personnel.

America’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Is a State-Sponsored Terrorist Organization – Abolish ICE

By William Boardman, July 03, 2018

Over the past fifteen years, lacking enough serious criminals to justify its $6 billion budget, ICE has reduced itself (with poisonous political pandering in support) to the horrifying monster we’re finally seeing more clearly, littering the American landscape with caged parents and children, broken families (by choice, not by law), incarcerated innocents, harmless working taxpayers, and disrupted American businesses – a full range of social mayhem chosen by the past several presidents in preference to any humane, decent policy rooted in justice.

U.S. Crushes Europe. EU Corporate Decline

By Eric Zuesse, July 03, 2018

Europe is shrinking as an international place to invest, even while it is exploding as an international place to receive refugees from the nations where the U.S. regime bomb and destroy the infrastructure, and leave hell for the residents, who thus flee, mainly to nearby Europe, and so cause the refugee-crisis there.

