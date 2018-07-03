A Saudi-coalition bombing targeted a residential neighborhood in Amran, Yemen, killing 15 civilians mostly women and children.

Saudi Arabia’s war against Yemen is being described as a deliberate war against women and children.

Just this Monday, a U.S.-backed Saudi-coalition bombing campaign targeted a residential neighborhood in Amran in northern Yemen, killing 15 civilians and injuring 9, most of whom were women and children.

Eight of those killed belonged to one family household named Ali Ahmed. Five of them were children aged 10 months old, 3 years old, 7 years old, 10 years old and 15 years old.

The injured were taken to the local Amran General Hospital.

The airstrikes also targeted a post office, a police station, and a telecommunications center, leveling them to rubble.

Local residents told MintPress that the search for victims among the rubble of homes in the targeted neighborhood is ongoing.

Despite the early morning bombing of an obviously civilian neighborhood, at dawn the U.S.-backed Saudi-coalition continued to rain bombs on the nearby security-department building.

The Saudi coalition claimed it was targeting a Yemeni military reinforcement site in response to a recent missile launch on the Ministry of Defense Information Center by Houthi forces.

But locals say the attack is part of a broader campaign against civilians by Saudi Arabia and the United States to destroy the morale of the Yemeni people.

Local residents in Amran held a rally to condemn the recent crime against civilians and ongoing indiscriminate bombing campaigns by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

In 2017, the United Nations blacklisted Saudi Arabia and its coalition allies for its indiscriminate killing of civilians, which targeted women and children.

This should have resulted in the imposition of sanctions or a prohibition of other countries from selling weapons or providing military aid to the coalition.

Instead, the United States sold over $110 billion in weapons to the Kingdom that same year.

Saudi Arabia was added to a similar list of nations targeting children in war in 2016, but, after Riyadh threatened to withdraw aid to the UN, their name was removed from the list.

Media reports indicate that the Saudi coalition has carried out a staggering 16,000-plus airstrikes on Yemen since 2015, but local authorities claim it’s closer to 100,000.

Saudi Arabia’s war against Yemen — one of the poorest nations in the world — has left nearly one million dead and injured, most of whom are women and children.

