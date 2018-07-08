The OPCW long ago lost credibility, functioning as a pro-Western imperial tool, violating core Chemical Weapons Convention provisions it’s sworn to observe and uphold.

Its reports on Syria have been one-sided, objectivity abandoned, likely on orders from Washington and Brussels.

Three months after the alleged April 7 Douma CW incident, the organization finally released its unacceptably long delayed report.

The so-called incident was a victimless nonevent – no one killed, hospitalized or ill from exposure to toxic chemicals of any kind.

Douma eyewitnesses and local medical personnel debunked the falsified Western narrative.

In April, days after the alleged incident, Russian technical experts found no traces of chemical toxins in soil samples and other analysis.

In late April, Russia and Syria brought 17 credible Douma eyewitnesses to OPCW headquarters in the Hague.

Their testimonies proved no CW incident occurred. No forensic evidence corroborated one.

At the time, Russia’s envoy to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin issued a statement, saying:

“Taking part in the news briefing (were) eyewitnesses of shooting of the footage that featured the fake pseudo-humanitarian action staged by the White Helmets and that provided grounds for the US/UK/French missile strikes at Syria on April 14,” adding: “In all, there (were testimonies from 17 witnesses), including physicians who were right at the scene on that day. They recount(ed) the true story of the (false flag) incident.” “(D)elegations (of OPCW member states got) first-hand evidence on the forged footage that misled the world community.” “The briefing (was) organized in support of the OPCW fact-finding” Douma mission to investigate the alleged incident and report on its findings. “(W)e had no doubt that the allegations of chemical use in Douma are a fabricated and provocative play staged by the so called White Helmets and Western media outlets.” “We can prove that the video of the White Helmets is fabricated, and therefore there is no basis or validity to the signals of Western countries that this material is evidence of a chemical attack in the city of Douma.”

Facts on the ground didn’t matter. The OPCW report failed to debunk the falsified Western narrative.

While saying “results (of its so-called analysis) show(ed) no organophosphorus nerve agents or their degradation products…in the environmental samples or in the plasma samples taken from alleged casualties,” it turned truth on its head adding:

“(V)arious chlorinated organic chemicals were found in samples from two sites, for which there is a full chain of custody.”

The OPCW claimed to find what Russia’s technical analysis said didn’t exist.

So-called witnesses it interviewed included al-Qaeda-linked White Helmets and other anti-government elements.

Following Douma’s liberation, Russian forces found a laboratory operated by terrorists in the town able to produce chemical toxins. Video footage by Russian journalists showed large stockpiles of chemical agents.

At the alleged sites of the Douma false flag incident, Russian experts found no traces of chemical toxins.

Arriving 11 days after the victimless nonevent, the OPCW in its report claimed evidence of CWs Russian analysis proved didn’t exist.

Make your own judgment about the veracity of its long-delayed report. What should have taken days to produce, at most a few weeks, took three months.

Its findings attempted to justify the unjustifiable US, UK, French aggression on Syrian sites days after the Douma false flag.

The attack had nothing to do with Douma, CWs, their alleged production or use – everything to do with advancing Washington’s imperial agenda based on Big Lies, pretexts for all acts of aggression.

It’s likely the Trump regime will use the OPCW report as red meat justification to continue the rape and destruction of sovereign Syria threatening no one.

