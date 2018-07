By Ron Paul

RonPaulLibertyReport

The US national security establishment, along with neocons and many US politicians, believe they have settled on who should run Iran after the CIA overthrows its current government. They’ve settled on an organization that for more than 15 years was on the US terrorism list as the best vehicle to bring democracy to Iran. What could go wrong…?

Posted July 09, 2018

