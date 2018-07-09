Note to readers: please click the share buttons above.

It breaks my heart to think that Khan Al-Ahmar Palestinian community will likely be ethnically cleansed in two days. Today we went there and also demonstrated at Al-Eizariya where Israel wants to warehouse the 2000+ residents of Khan Al-Ahmar in a crowded area on land that belongs to other Palestinians. The people are heroic and this may yet turn out to be another Al-Araqib. The latter is a Palestinian community in the Negev that rebuilt repeatedly 130 times. Imagine having your home destroyed once and rebuilding it. Now imagine this happening 130+ times. It was very hard to know what to say to the people there who are hanging around their homes and the school and are getting ready for the showdown. The school and other infrastructure was built beautifully from tires and mud and with solar power, they are an environmentally conscious community.

Three days ago skirmishes happened as soldiers tried to blockade the entrance to the community and serve final demolition orders. It is hard to describe our feelings. Words are too limiting. Perhaps I will just post the pictures from today and video from Thursday and ask any decent people to go and camp overnight especially Monday night and Tuesday nights. By Tuesday things will be clearer….

*

Featured image is from the author.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/ethnic-cleansing-at-the-khan-al-ahmar-palestinian-community/5646962