Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court would cement a conservative majority for decades. Like Neil Gorsuch, Kavanaugh favors the ”deconstruction of the administrative state.” That’s shorthand for gutting any environmental, labor or consumer protection measure that gets in the way of corporate profits.

Deregulation serves the interests of big business, a key conservative goal. Kavanaugh supports expansive presidential power, which would appeal to Trump as Robert Mueller’s investigation looms large. And Kavanaugh recently voted against a pregnant immigrant teenager’s right to abortion. His right-wing bona fides are solid and he will likely be confirmed.

Marjorie Cohn is professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, former president of the National Lawyers Guild, deputy secretary general of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers and an advisory board member of Veterans for Peace. An updated edition of her book, Drones and Targeted Killing: Legal, Moral, and Geopolitical Issues, was recently published. She is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

