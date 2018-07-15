AMN News reported the important news.

Following a deal reached by Syrian forces with US-supported terrorists in Daraa to surrender their heavy weapons in return for safe passage to Idlib province, “Syrian government forces raised the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic in the Daraa al-Balad District of Daraa city, Thursday, following a week-long battle…”

The national flag was “hoist(ed) on a flagpole in the town’s main square.” US-recruited and supported terrorists controlled Daraa since 2011.

The city is where Obama regime aggression began – armed elements (US-supported terrorists) firing on security forces and civilians.

At the time, claims about government forces attacking peaceful demonstrators were bald-faced lies – beginning some of the most appalling propaganda and fierce protracted fighting in memory against a legitimate government threatening no one, continuing today.

Raising the national flag in liberated Daraa is reminiscent of the iconic February 23, 1945 US flag-raising atop Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi, the image still resonating today.

War in the Pacific had months to go, but the symbolism of the moment back then reflected the upcoming triumph – formally concluded aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.

Tim Anderson’s important book, titled “The Dirty War on Syria: Washington, Regime Change and Resistance” explains hard truths media scoundrels suppressed throughout Obama’s war, now Trump’s.

It’s the definitive account on what’s gone on since March 2011. Anderson quoted Jesuit priest Father Frans Van der Lugt, saying in January 2012:

“I have seen from the beginning armed protesters in those demonstrations…They were the first to fire on the police.” “Very often the violence of the security forces comes in response to the brutal violence of the armed insurgents” – US-supported terrorists, imperial proxies serving its interests, Assad falsely blamed for their high crimes.

Separately, Anderson commented on the US dirty war as follows, saying:

“Washington and its allies try another ‘regime change’ in Syria. A fake ‘revolution’ uses Islamic gangs, during an ‘Arab Spring.’ The Western media constantly lie about this covert, dirty war.” “A political reform movement is driven off the streets by Islamic violence. (The misnamed pro-Western) ‘Free Syrian Army’ slaughters minorities and government workers.” “Saudi and Qatari backed Islamists carry out a series of massacres, falsely blaming them on the Syrian Army and President Assad.” “Most of Syria’s opposition backs the state and army against terrorism. Washington calls a puppet exile group ‘the Syrian opposition.’ “ “Washington (using Saudis, Qatar, Turkey and Israel) backs all the armed Islamist groups, pretending some are ‘moderate rebels.’ “

There are none earlier or now. They’re all cutthroat killers – armed, funded, trained and directed by US and allied forces, including Pentagon contractors training them in the use of chemical weapons – incidents when launched falsely blamed on Assad.

Anderson’s book explains the dirty war in detail, launched for regime change, Washington wanting another imperial trophy.

Israel wants a regional rival eliminated, Iran isolated ahead of a similar campaign to topple its sovereign government.

Syrian and allied forces, greatly aided by Russian airpower, liberated most Syrian territory.

War continues raging with no imminent end to it in prospect. US forces illegally occupy northeast and southwest parts of the country.

As long as they remain, along with US-led terror-bombing on the phony pretext of combatting ISIS Washington, NATO, Israel and their rogue allies support, war will continue without resolution.

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the CRG, Correspondent of Global Research based in Chicago.

The Dirty War on Syria: Washington, Regime Change and Resistance The Dirty War on Syria has relied on a level of mass disinformation not seen in living memory. In seeking 'regime change' the big powers sought to hide their hand, using proxy armies of 'Islamists', demonising the Syrian Government and constantly accusing it of atrocities. In this way Syrian President Bashar al Assad, a mild-mannered eye doctor, became the new evil in the world. The popular myths of this dirty war – that it is a 'civil war', a 'popular revolt' or a sectarian conflict – hide a murderous spree of 'regime change' across the region. The attack on Syria was a necessary consequence of Washington's ambition, stated openly in 2006, to create a 'New Middle East'. After the destruction of Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, Syria was next in line. Title: The Dirty War on Syria: Washington, Regime Change and Resistance Author: Tim Anderson

