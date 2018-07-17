New Book

Who holds the purse strings to the majority of the world’s wealth? There is a new global elite at the controls of our economic future, and here former Project Censored director and media monitoring sociologist Peter Phillips unveils for the general reader just who these players are. The book includes such power players as Larry Fink, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jamie Dimon, and Warren Buffett.

As the number of men with as much wealth as half the world fell from sixty-two to just eight between January 2016 and January 2017, according to Oxfam International, fewer than 200 super-connected asset managers at only 17 asset management firms—each with well over a trillion dollars in assets under management–now represent the financial core of the world’s transnational capitalist class. Members of the global power elite are the management–the facilitors–of world capitalism, the firewall protecting the capital investment, growth, and debt collection that keeps the status quo from changing. Each chapter in Giants identifies by name the members of this international club of multi-millionaires, their 17 global financial companies—and including NGOs such as the Group of Thirty and the Trilateral Commission—and their transnational military protectors, so the reader, for the first time anywhere, can identify who consitutes this network of influence, where the wealth is concentrated, how it suppresses social movements, and how it can be redistributed for maximum systemic change.

What People Are Saying About This Book

“This book will be a blockbuster. Looking very forward to using it in my courses and circulating it through my lists.” William I. Robinson, Professor of Sociology and University of California-Santa Barbara

“This book is a must read for community college and university students. Phillips’ Giantsis a much-needed book for our times”. Mickey Huff, director of Project Censored; professor of social science and history, Diablo Valley College

“This remarkable inquiry lifts the veil, providing detailed and often shocking revelations about the astonishing concentration of private wealth and corporate power, its institutions and integrated structure – and not least, its threat to civilized and humane existence.” Noam Chomsky, Emeritus Professor of MIT

“This book is a fearless expose of the ascendancy of a class of global elites and the power they wield around the world.” Robin Andersen, Professor, Communication and Media Studies Fordham University

“Peter Phillips thoroughly identifies the members of the “transnational capitalist class” that largely runs the world today, through the mammoth instruments of Western military force, and the international intelligence community, and—not least—our free press.” Mark Crispin Miller PhD, Professor Media Studies New York University

