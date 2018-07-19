By Stephen Lendman

July 19, 2018 “Information Clearing House” – Propaganda works, proved effective time and again – why it’s a key tool in America’s deep state playbook.

Virtually anything repeated enough, especially through the major media megaphone, gets most people to believe it – no matter how preposterous the claim.

Not a shred of evidence suggests Russia meddled in America’s political process – nothing.

Yet an earlier NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed most Americans believe the Russia did it Big Lie. A months earlier Gallup poll showed three-fourths of Americans view Vladimir Putin unfavorably.

Americans are easy marks to be fooled. No matter how many times they were deceived before, they’re easily manipulated to believe most anything drummed into their minds by the power of repetitious propaganda – fed them through through the major media megaphone – in lockstep with the official falsified narrative.

America’s dominant media serve as a propaganda platform for US imperial and monied interests – acting as agents of deception, betraying their readers and viewers time and again instead of informing them responsibly.



“Did you want President Trump to win the election and did you direct any of your officials to help him do that?”CNN presstitute Poppy Harlow played a clip on air of Reuters reporter Jeff Mason asking Putin in Helsinki the following question:

Putin said: “Yes,” he wanted Trump to win “because he talked about bringing the US-Russia relationship back to normal,” as translated from his Russian language response.

Here’s the precise translation of his remark: “Yes, I wanted him to win, because he talked about the need to normalize US-Russia relations,” adding:

“Isn’t it natural to have sympathy towards a man who wants to restore relations with your country? That’s normal.”

Putin did not address the fabricated official narrative notion that he directed his officials to help Trump win. Yet CNN’s Harlow claimed otherwise, falsely claiming he ordered Kremlin officials to help Trump triumph over Hillary.

He did nothing of the kind or say it, nor did any other Kremlin officials. No evidence proves otherwise – nothing but baseless accusations supported only by the power of deceptive propaganda.

Time and again, CNN, the NYT, and rest of America’s dominant media prove themselves untrustworthy.

They consistently abandon journalism the way it’s supposed to be, notably on geopolitical issues, especially on war and peace and anything about Russia.

After rejecting, or at least doubting, the official narrative about alleged Russian meddling in the US political process to aid his election, Trump backtracked post-Helsinki – capitulating to deep state power.

First in the White House, he said he misspoke abroad – then on CBS News Wednesday night, saying it’s “true,” deplorably adding:

Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, and he “would” hold Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for the interference – that didn’t occur, he failed to stress.

Here’s his verbatim exchange with CBS anchor Jeff Glor:

GLOR: “You say you agree with US intelligence that Russia meddled in the election in 2016.”

TRUMP: “Yeah and I’ve said that before, Jeff. I have said that numerous times before, and I would say that is true, yeah.”

GLOR: “But you haven’t condemned Putin, specifically. Do you hold him personally responsible?”

TRUMP: “Well, I would, because he’s in charge of the country. Just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country. So certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes.”

GLOR: “What did you say to him?”

TRUMP: “Very strong on the fact that we can’t have meddling. We can’t have any of that – now look. We’re also living in a grown-up world.”

“Will a strong statement – you know – President Obama supposedly made a strong statement. Nobody heard it.”

“What they did hear is a statement he made to Putin’s very close friend. And that statement was not acceptable. Didn’t get very much play relatively speaking. But that statement was not acceptable.”

“But I let him know we can’t have this. We’re not going to have it, and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

There you have it – Trump capitulating to America’s deep state over Russia on national television.

From day one in power, he caved to the national security state, Wall Street, and other monied interests over popular ones.

The sole redeeming part of his agenda was wanting improved relations with Russia and Vladimir Putin personally – preferring peace over possible confrontation, wanting the threat of nuclear war defused.

Despite tweeting post-Helsinki that he and Putin “got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match,” his remarks on CBS News showed he’ll continue dirty US business as usual toward Russia.

Anything positive from summit talks appears abandoned by capitulating to deep state power controlling him and his agenda.

Normalized relations with Russia and world peace are anathema notions in Washington.

Bipartisan neocons infesting the US political establishment want none of it. America’s hegemonic aims matter most – wanting dominance over planet earth, its resources and populations.

Endless wars of aggression, color revolutions, and other unlawful practices harmful to human rights and welfare are its favored strategies.

Will Americans go along with sacrificing vital freedoms for greater security from invented enemies – losing both?

Will US belligerent confrontation with Russia inevitably follow? Will mushroom-shaped denouement eventually kill us all?

