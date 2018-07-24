In 1995, a PH.D candidate in Maritime Studies (specifically Chemical Pollution), by the name of H. Lindsey Arison III, wrote a report entitled “The ‘Cover-Upof Gulf War Syndrome’ A Question of National Integrity,” where he discussed the toxic chemicals that American service personnel were exposed to during the first American invasion of Iraq and how that exposure may have been the cause or one important contributing factor to the mysterious Gulf War Syndrome that plagued so many soldiers and their families upon returning home.

Dr. Arison concluded:

The Department of Defense, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the Department of Veterans Affairs have been lying to the U.S. Congress, Gulf War veterans, and the American people about coalition forces’ exposure to chemical and biological agents during the war. This criminal, reprehensible, shameful, dishonorable, and egregious act on their part has caused incalculable pain and suffering, caused many who risked their lives for our flag to die, inflicted severe financial hardships, caused many veterans’ children to be born deformed and disabled, caused many veterans’ children to become diseased, destroyed marriages and families, and eroded the trust of the American people in the institutions they once revered. Gulf War veterans are truly the victims of patriotism. What they have suffered is the great American tragedy.Those who have perpetrated and perpetuated this lie must be held fully accountable.It should be noted that Dr. Anison was an aide to the Undersecretary of the United States Air Force at the Pentagon.

Prior to Dr. Anison’s report, the US Congress was forced to hold an investigative committee regarding the testing of chemicals, radiation, and other substances on military service personnel without their knowledge or consent. Of course, the committee only discussed experimentation which was already declassified and, for the most part, publicly available. It did not discuss secret and classified experimentation or ongoing experimentation either.

Nevertheless, the report did collect a number of important bullet points of experimentation on American military personnel including mustard gas, lewisite agents, hallucinogens, radiation, “investigational drugs,” and others.

Click here to read full report which many Americans might find surprising. One should also consider the fact that the report is now nearly 24 years old and that experimentation on American soldiers has not ended, despite not being discussed publicly since the report was published. It goes some small length in describing how American service personnel have been used as guinea pigs for decades upon decades, a practice that shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/congressional-committee-investigation-exposes-history-of-testing-on-american-soldiers/5648459