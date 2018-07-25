10 hours ago July 25, 2018J.C.

gallery Deep State Soft Coup Against Trump Picks Up Steam

By Alex Christoforou

July 24, 2018 “Information Clearing House” – After Trump’s meeting with Putin in Helsinki, the Deep State smells blood, and is moving quickly to depose of US President Donald Trump.

Government officials and mainstream media puppets from left and right are condemning the US President over his press conference with Vladimir Putin.

Leading the charge are the usual Deep State, suspects, starting with John McCain and ending with the man many believe is behind the entire Trump-Russia collusion hoax, former Obama CIA boss John Brennan.

Clapper: Obama Was Behind The Whole Thing; Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper admitted in a CNN interview Saturday that former President Obama instigated the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump and those in his orbit.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49919.htm

 

