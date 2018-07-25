Here are a couple of definitions of karma:

A) the total effect of actions and conduct during successive phases of existence, regarded as determining destiny;

B) the principle of retributive justice determining one’s state of life.

So, there you have it, as the man who hundreds of millions worship as their Lord had put it: ” As ye sow so shall ye reap.” One need not be too deep in the study of American history to realize that we , as a nation, sure as hell sowed a lot of evil and selfish deeds.

Let us simply look at 20th and 21st Century American history a bit. To really study in more depth the scope of what our country has done to others, please get William Blum’s book Rogue Nation.

For this commentary, I will focus on a few tidbits of the Karma we have created, and , as Chalmers Johnson so aptly phrased it: Blowback. Perhaps we should sit down with those angry white Americans who like lemmings follow their ‘ pied piper’ Donald Trump and wish to close our Southwestern borders to the ‘ hordes ‘ of illegals.

All those areas of our country, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico ( aptly named ) and southern California were once… parts of Mexico! Using the false flag propaganda of Manifest Destiny and a strong military we stole those regions from Mexico.

Now, they are all coming back to live in what was their land to begin with!

Of course, most of those who are able to make it here are not the gun toting drug cartel thugs that our president and mainstream media plays up. No! The overwhelming majority of these people are the ones who mow the lawns, wash the dishes, clean the hotel rooms and do the shit jobs that most Americans refuse to do.

When you visit one of the countless Indian casinos to roll the dice and pull the levers, it is the American Indian tribes that have ownership ( though a corporate paleface machine is behind the scenes operating and profit-sharing from these places).Will all the centuries of massacres and brutalities thrown at these people be washed away because they now can make a buck from us? No, but for some Indians ( and not enough ) it softens the anger a bit. If only the tribes who profit from this arrangement would do more for their fellow Indians who don’t… but that’s what makes capitalism so great: faulty moral compasses.

When the Reagan gang funded and supported the Mujahedeen to push the Soviets out of Afghanistan, we accomplished two things:

A) We helped give strength to what we created namely Al Qaeda and

B) we allowed the Afghan drug lords to send more and more poison to the veins of our kids here at home.

What a blowback that still reverberates some 30+ years later!

The ‘ piece de resistance ‘ was the illegal and immoral invasions and occupations of Afghanistan and Iraq . Boy, did the Bush/Cheney gang do some job!

Factor that with Mr. Obama and Mrs. Clinton’s orchestrated NATO carpet bombing and destruction of Libya.

These horrific actions fermented such anti American rage in that region , which became the greatest recruiting tool for what we now label as ISIS [an affiliate of US sponsored Al Qaeda] .

We destroyed not only millions of lives and billions of dollars of infrastructure in those places, but our economy has been devastated. When over half of our federal tax revenue goes to the Military Industrial Empire… our cities wither. It matters not whether it is a Bush or an Obama or now a Trump in the White House.

So, my fellow suckers, saps and lollipops, keep focusing on those sneaky Mexicans who are here to bleed us dry.

Keep focusing on the gays who are subverting our morality or the minorities who are getting over on us all with those entitlements.

Don’t realize the fact that one Boeing Apache Helicopter costs you taxpayers … are you ready for this… 52 million dollars!

How many Welfare Queens does that equal?

Focus on the fact that those who run things here have hijacked both our flag and our patriotism. They love to honor our troops by what… keep sending them to invade, occupy and kill in places we have no business being in?

Of course, if you work for Halliburton, General Dynamics , KBR and the other cronies, then , like the Robert Duval character in Apocalypse Now, you ” love the smell of Napalm in the morning!”

PA Farruggio

Dog days of Summer 2018

Philip A Farruggio is a son and grandson of Brooklyn , NYC longshoremen. He has been a free lance columnist since 2001, with over 400 of his work posted on sites like Global Research, Greanville Post, Off Guardian, Consortium News, Information Clearing House, ,Nation of Change, World News Trust, Op Ed News, Dissident Voice, , Activist Post, Sleuth Journal, Truthout and many others. His blog can be read in full on World News Trust., whereupon he writes a great deal on the need to cut military spending drastically and send the savings back to save our cities. Philip has a internet interview show, ‘ It’s the Empire… Stupid’ with producer Chuck Gregory, and can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net