On Tuesday, Putin received Trump’s invitation for follow-up summit talks in Washington by late fall.

After directing John Bolton to establish a “working dialogue (including a second summit) so that we can start implementing” issues discussed in Helsinki, Trump’s national security advisor announced the following:

“The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.”

Bipartisan Russiophobia is engrained in the US political process. The anti-Russia witch-hunt won’t likely end while Trump remains in office, including dominant media complicity in what’s going on.

Ongoing since May 2017, special counsel Mueller’s “investigation” is open-ended. He failed to find any evidence of Kremlin/Trump team collusion or Russian interference in the US political process – a pretext to continue his witch-hunt ad infinitum despite nothing to find.

In the run-up to and aftermath of Trump’s July 16 summit with Putin in Helsinki, bipartisan congressional and media furor dominated headlines.

Getting along with Vladimir Putin diplomatically is practically considered treasonous, an impeachable offense.

Washington needs sovereign independent state adversaries to unjustifiably justify spending countless trillions of dollars on militarism and belligerence – Russia, China and Iran its main targets for regime change.

Cooperative relations with these and other independent governments is considered heresy in Washington. The national security state deplores peace and stability. Achieving it defeats its imperial agenda.

Trump’s postponement or cancellation of further summit talks with Putin shows he surrendered to deep state higher power running America.

Bipartisan Russophobia is at a fever pitch in Washington, media scoundrels cheerleading it to their shame and disgrace. The NYT shamefully accused Trump of being “manipulated by Putin.”

Bipartisan extremists in Washington expressed outrage over Trump’s invitation to Putin for further summit talks in the Oval Office.

US print, cable and broadcast media have been in an uproar over the idea. Before Bolton’s Wednesday announcement, Trump said he favored working cooperatively with Putin to address issues discussed in Helsinki.

It won’t be forthcoming any time soon, perhaps not at all except for possible exchanges on the sidelines of events both leaders attend.

Maintaining an adversarial relationship with Moscow is more important for bipartisan US hardliners than “sav(ing) succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to” countless millions of global war victims – many millions more post-9/11.

