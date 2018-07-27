If America had more honest, fact-based journalists with integrity like Tucker Carlson, we would not be, as we are today, dissolving as a country.

In this one TV broadcast—Carlson shows that the Democrats have gone far beyond “lying through their teeth political partisanship” into deranged hatred of President Trump and the American people who elected him.

The Democrats’ insane hatred of “Trump deplorables” has firmly allied the Democrats with the corrupt military/security complex in a plot to overthrow the elected President of the United States.

Carlson presents the former heads of US intelligence in the corrupt Obama regime accusing President Trump of treason against the United States for trying to normalize relations with Russia and endangering the United States for trying to make peace.

What these former heads of intelligence mean is that Trump, by attempting to normalize relations with Russia, is endangering the $1,000 billion annual budget of the military/security complex and the multi-millions each of them expect to receive for their service in office not to US national security but to the security of the military/security complex’s budget.

Carlson makes clear that each of these corrupt and treasonous former intelligent officials are currently monetizing their former intelligence positions by serving as well paid talking heads in the Trump-hating presstitute media. John Brennan has already revealed classified information in the past, without punishment, and is likely to do so in the future. So Carlson asks why do these traitors and liars still have their security clearances. No one has ever done America more harm than John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper, Rod Rosenstein, and the corrput Obama FBI cabal that orchestrated “Russiagate.”

Carlson’s question is on target. However, the real question is why have these obvious traitors clearly engaged in a plot to overthrow the US government not been indicted and arrested? Clearly, the Trump Justice (sic) Department is protecting the traitors. What else to expect with Rod Rosenstein running the Justice (sic) Department. Why did President Trump appoint Rosenstein, who intends to destroy Trump, as de facto head of the Justice (sic) Department? What traitor advised Trump to make this appointment?

Carlson also documents the false, and thereby felonious, warrant to spy on Carter Page obtained by the Obama Justice (sic) Department that intentionally deceived the FISA court in order to get the warrant. There is no doubt whatsoever that this crime took place. All the evidence is available. Yet not a single person has been indicted for the felony of intentionally deceiving a federal court.

Carlson then reports on the Democratic Governor of New York’s policy of pardoning convicted aliens, erasing their criminal status so that they cannot be evicted from the US. Carlson interviews the Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor of NY and asks him if the Democrats will also pardon legitimate US citizens for their crimes. All the Democratic politician can do is to speak about “children ripped from their mother’s arms.” But, of course, the crimes committed by the illegal aliens were not crimes committed by mothers fearful for their children. After failing to get an answer from the illiterate Democrat brainwashed by Identity Politics, Carlson moves on to Hillary Clinton’s close relationship with sexual assaulter of women Harvey Weinstein.

It is amazing, isn’t it, how the Democratic Party’s vocal men-hating feminists love and are loyal to Hillary who has such a close and mutually supportive relationship with a notorious sexual abuser of women.

Julian Assange, the world’s best journalist, has spent years of his life in political asylum inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London as the only way he can avoid being handed over by the utterly corrupt British government to Washington for torture, an orchestrated trial, and imprisonment or execution on entirely false charges. The new president of Ecuador and his foreign minister have apparently been purchased by Washington and reportedly are in the process of revoking Assange’s Ecuadorian citizenship and political asylum and handing him over to the British, who, in turn, will hand him over to their Washington masters.

Have the new Ecuadorian president and foreign minister been paid many millions of dollars to disgrace the country of Ecuador by making its word and commitments worthless? Who would ever again trust such a corrupt government? Indeed, the current government of Ecuador is so corrupt that it is trying to arrest, likely on Washington’s orders, the former president who granted Assange asylum. Washington has to prove to Latin America that defying Washington is simply not permitted. The current government of Ecuador is helping Washington to make that point.

All of this is happening despite the fact that neither of the Swedish women who invited Assange to copulation in their beds filed an accusation of rape with police. One was worried that a condom had not been used, and worried about all the hype about AIDS, she asked Assange to take an AIDS test. He apparently regarded this as an insult and refused, prompting the woman to inquire of the police if he could be required to take the test. From this, came the orchestrated charge of rape, twice dismissed by Swedish prosecutors. Yet with all charges dropped, Washington’s puppet state of “Great” Britain continues to refuse, on Washington’s orders, to acknowledge Assange’s political asylum. Washington, with the complicity of the corrupt British government, has used the years of Assange’s incarceration in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to elect a Washington puppet in Ecuador, and now the newly elected puppet is conspiring with the British puppet to hand over the world’s greatest journalist to the Washington Evil to be silenced forever.

If there is anywhere a proud American or a proud Englishman, he is ignorant beyond all belief. The US and UK governments prove conclusively that every citizen of both countries can only feel total and utter shame of their citizenship.

Meanwhile, assused serial rapist Harvey Weinstein, protected by Hillary and Bill Clinton, remains uncharged and free to have expensive dinners publicly with the former First Family in New York’s finest restuarants.

Little doubt that when Hillary becomes President, Weinstein will be named Secretary for Women’s Affairs.

