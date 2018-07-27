Iran threatens no one. It hasn’t attacked another country in centuries.

So why does Washington seek regime change?

It’s because Israel wants its main rival eliminated, aiming to become the region’s leading power along with America’s presence – both countries partnering in endless wars of aggression Iran opposes.

It’s because Washington seeks another imperial trophy. Longstanding US hostility toward the Islamic Republic is over its sovereign independence, its unwillingness to become a US vassal state.

It’s no easy pushover like Iraq and Libya. It’s militarily powerful. If attacked, it will use its might to retaliate in self-defense.

Likely targets would include US regional bases and naval forces, along with Israel and other regional countries partnering in Pentagon aggression.

Attacking Iran would be madness, besides being another US-led high crime against peace. Much of the region would be jeopardized.

Iran can block or obstruct the key Strait of Hormuz maritime shipping route for Middle East oil producers – one of the world’s most strategically important choke points.

If attacked, it’s militarily powerful enough to hit back harder than anything US forces experienced since their defeat in Southeast Asia.

Does the Trump regime intend undertaking what none of his predecessors dared try since Iran’s 1979 revolution?

According to Australia’s ABC News, citing unnamed senior PM Malcomb Turnbull government officials,

“the United States is prepared to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities, perhaps as early as next month, and that Australia is poised to help identify possible targets,” adding: “The ABC has been told Australian defense facilities would likely play a role in identifying targets in Iran, as would British intelligence.”

An unnamed source said

“(d)eveloping a picture is very different to actually participating in a strike. Providing intelligence and understanding as to what is happening on the ground so that the government and allied governments are fully informed to make decisions is different to active targeting.”

Ignoring US regional aggression in multiple theaters, Trump regime’s war secretary Mattis blasted Iran. He lied calling the country a destabilizing Middle East influence – the hard truth about Israel and America’s regional presence, a bald-faced lie about the Islamic Republic.

He lied saying

“(t)he only reason…Assad is still in power (is because) Iran has stuck by him, reinforced him, funded him.”

Russia’s September 2015 intervention against US aggression in Syria changed the dynamic on the ground, Iranian military advisors in the country playing a subordinate role.

On Thursday, Turnbull said he has “no reason” to believe Trump intends bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities. He called reports otherwise “speculation.”

The IAEA confirmed they have no military component. No evidence suggests Tehran wants one. US intelligence annually affirms that Iranian nuclear facilities are legitimate and peaceful.

Israel is nuclear armed and dangerous, a global menace, the only regional nation with these WMDs, not Iran.

It’s not about to bow to Washington’s will. On Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said

“(t)he Iranian nation has from the start stood up to the American rulers’ intransigence, misconduct and breach of promises in all areas, and has chosen the path of resistance.”

He called Trump regime’s belligerent anti-Iran comments “baseless and unfounded…hollow threats” not warranting a response.

Trump’s bravado and bluster are well known. Would he dare authorize naked aggression against the Islamic Republic?

His belligerence since taking office suggests the unthinkable could be possible, especially with urging from Israel.

*

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the CRG, Correspondent of Global Research based in Chicago.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Stephen Lendman , Global Research, 2018

