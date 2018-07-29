For almost seventeen years, Global Research, together with partner independent media organizations, has sought Truth in Media with a view to eventually “disarming” the corporate media’s disinformation crusade.

To reverse the tide, we call upon our readers to participate in an important endeavor.

Global Research has over 50,000 subscribers to our Newsletter.

Our objective is to recruit one thousand committed “volunteers” among our 50,000 Newsletter subscribers to support the distribution of Global Research articles (email lists, social media, crossposts).

Do not send us money. Under Plan A, we call upon our readers to donate 5 minutes a day to Global Research.

Global Research Volunteer Members can contact us at crg.online@yahoo.com for consultations and guidelines.

If, however, you are pressed for time in the course of a busy day, consider Plan B, Consider Making a Donation and/or becoming a Global Research Member.

* * *

‘Arab NATO’: Trump Pursuing Regional Alliance to Confront Iran

By The New Arab, July 29, 2018

Washington is trying to strengthen cooperation between the countries on various fronts including missile defence, military training and counter-terrorism, as well as boosting regional economic and diplomatic ties, four US and Arab officials told the news agency.

Defense Secretary Mattis Dismisses Report of US Military Action Against Iran as ‘Fiction’

By Press TV, July 28, 2018

He made the remarks on Friday a day after Australian outlet ABC News published an article, suggesting military action against the Islamic Republic was imminent as early as next month.

US Preparing to Bomb Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities as Soon as Next Month: Report

By Zero Hedge, July 28, 2018

As the White House convenes a policy meeting on Iran Thursday involving senior Pentagon officials and cabinet advisers under national security adviser John Bolton, and after a week of intense saber-rattling by President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, a new bombshell report [which remains to be fully corroborated M.Ch. GR] by Australia’s ABC says the White House is drawing up plans to strike Iran’s alleged nuclear facilities as early as next month.

Trump Regime Planning to Terror-Bomb Iran?

By Stephen Lendman, July 27, 2018

Attacking Iran would be madness, besides being another US-led high crime against peace. Much of the region would be jeopardized.

Iran can block or obstruct the key Strait of Hormuz maritime shipping route for Middle East oil producers – one of the world’s most strategically important choke points.

Iran: US Regime Change Project Is Immoral and Illegal

By David William Pear, July 27, 2018

Contemptuous of international law, the US makes no secret of its plots to overthrow the leaders of internationally recognized governments that reject the neoliberal New World Order. Iran is at the top of the US enemies list.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-is-washington-planning-a-pre-emptive-strike-on-iran/5648997