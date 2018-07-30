That’s what targeting him is all about, wanting truth-telling on vital issues suppressed. Permitting the falsified official narrative alone is where things are heading.

It’s how police states operate everywhere – tyranny over democratic governance, rule of law principles abandoned for total control.

Ending digital democracy and silencing Assange are steps toward enforcing totalitarian rule in America and other Western societies – fantasy democracies, not real ones, tyranny threatening their people, controlling the message in these states considered most important of all.

If Assange is forced out of asylum safe haven in Ecuador’s London embassy, arrest and detention by UK authorities ahead of unlawfully extraditing him to US gulag hell is virtually certain – leaving him vulnerable to the horrors committed against Chelsea Manning and thousands of other political prisoners in America.

Assange is a notable investigative journalist, a truth-teller on vital issues – not a hacker or perpetrator of other crimes.

Accusations against him by US officials are bald-faced lies. If extrajudicially extradited to their dirty hands, he’ll be harshly treated to discourage others from following in his footsteps.

Post-9/11, the right of free expression is threatened at a time when truth-telling and justifiable dissent are considered threats to national security.

Losing the right of free expression endangers all others. “We the people of the United States” means its privileged class exclusively. The constitutionally affirmed general welfare applies to them alone.

The American way is corrupted by predatory capitalism and corporate dominance – featuring militarism, belligerence, corporate handouts, and police state harshness on nonbelievers.

Global war OF terror, not on it, is waged on humanity. Media scoundrels cheerlead what demands condemnation.

America’s criminal class is bipartisan, harming ordinary people they’re sworn to serve and protect – instead serving Wall Street, war-profiteers, other corporate favorites, billionaires and millionaires, ordinary people harmed so privileged ones can benefit.

International law and constitutional rights no long matter. Supporting right over wrong is considered heresy.

What’s commonplace in dystopian societies arrived in America. Human and civil rights are eroding in plain sight.

The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) earlier said

Washington “consistently (doesn’t) recognize the protections afforded by the US Constitution and international law, and in doing so, it has failed in its responsibility to maintain a democratic society that is both open to, and accountable to, the people.”

America’s global war OF terror breached First, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment freedoms.

America was never the land of the free and home of the brave from inception – far from it.

Post-9/11 tyranny ended fundamental freedoms, remaining ones likely headed toward elimination.

A climate of fear is perpetuated to justify unjustifiable US war on humanity at home and abroad. Speech, media and academic freedoms are threatened – hallmarks of tyranny.

It arrived in America, heading toward becoming full-blown – on the phony pretext of sacrificing freedoms for greater security, losing both in the process.

Threatening Julian Assange is a deplorable sign of the times – part of a campaign to silence truth-telling on vital issues altogether.

Interviewed on RT, former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa said Assange’s days of asylum in London are numbered.

Current President Lenin Moreno transformed Ecuador into a US vassal state. Correa called him a “hypocrite,” conspiring with the Trump and Theresa May regimes against Assange’s international law affirmed right of asylum.

Handing him over to Britain for transfer to Washington will constitute a high crime against humanity – where things are likely heading, how all police states operate.

