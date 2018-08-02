For almost seventeen years, Global Research, together with partner independent media organizations, has sought Truth in Media with a view to eventually “disarming” the corporate media’s disinformation crusade.

BRICS Summit Held in South Africa While U.S. Trade War Escalates

By Abayomi Azikiwe, August 02, 2018

Republic of South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted the 10thBRICS Summit where strong opposition to the burgeoning trade and currency wars initiated by the United States administration of President Donald Trump was assailed.

Global Fires and Droughts: The Media Cover-up of Climate Change

By Dr. Andrew Glikson, August 02, 2018

There was a time when the contamination of drinking water constituted a punishable crime. Nowadays those who willfully ignore or promote the destruction of the Earth’s atmosphere and ocean acidification through the rise in emission of carbon gases (2014 ~36.08 billion ton CO2/year ; 2017 ~36.79 billion ton CO 2 /year), hold major sway in the world.

Trump Threatens Iran to Distract From Russia Criticism and Appease Israel

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn, August 02, 2018

Trump is now desperate to deflect criticism away from his much-criticized summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Trump knows that a war — conducted with the right spin — could help the GOP in the midterm elections. And Israel, the United States’ closest ally, has been gunning for regime change in Iran, which Israel considers to be an existential threat.

Rwandan Dictator Paul Kagame’s Paranoia Strikes Deep

By Ann Garrison, August 02, 2018

The Indian Ocean Newsletter reports that French intelligence warned Yoweri Museveni that Kagame was plotting to have his plane shot down over Rwanda, causing him to cancel a flight from Uganda to Burundi for a summit. If said plot had come to fruition, it would have been Kagame’s second presidential assassination by plane shoot-down over Rwanda. In 1994, his men shot down the plane carrying Rwandan Hutu President Juvenal Habyarimana and Burundian Hutu President Cyprien Ntaryamira from Arusha, Tanzania, to Kigali, Rwanda. That shoot-down triggered the infamous hundred days of ethnic massacres known as the Rwandan Genocide.

The Yellow Peril Comes to Washington. Is China Also Involved in “Election Meddling”!?

By Philip Giraldi, August 02, 2018

So President Donald Trump reckoned on Monday that the United States Intelligence Community (IC) just might be wrong in its assessment that Russia had sought to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election but then decided on Tuesday that he misspoke and had the greatest confidence in the IC and now agrees that they were correct in their judgment.

On 65th Anniversary of Korean Truce, Activists Criticize the US for Delaying Real Peace

By Kevin Zeese, August 02, 2018

South Korean peace and justice activists have been writing to us at Popular Resistance complaining that the United States is not responding to the positive steps being taken by North Korea before and after the meeting between President Trump and Chairman Kim. They have sent us information about protests they are organizing in South Korea aginst the United States as well as in Washington, DC.

