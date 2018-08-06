The Lies and Crimes of Hiroshima

According to President Harry Truman, Hiroshima was a military base.

“The world will note that the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, a military base.

That was because we wished in this first attack to avoid, insofar as possible, the killing of civilians”.

The lies of “collateral damage” underlying humanitarian warfare.

From Truman to Obama and Trump

I come and stand at every door

But none can hear my silent tread

I knock and yet remain unseen

For I am dead for I am dead

I’m only seven though I died

In Hiroshima long ago

I’m seven now as I was then

When children die they do not grow

My hair was scorched by swirling flame

My eyes grew dim my eyes grew blind

Death came and turned my bones to dust

And that was scattered by the wind

I need no fruit I need no rice

I need no sweets nor even bread

I ask for nothing for myself

For I am dead for I am dead

All that I need is that for peace

You fight today you fight today

So that the children of this world

Can live and grow and laugh and play

