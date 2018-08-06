The Lies and Crimes of Hiroshima
According to President Harry Truman, Hiroshima was a military base.
“The world will note that the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, a military base.
That was because we wished in this first attack to avoid, insofar as possible, the killing of civilians”.
The lies of “collateral damage” underlying humanitarian warfare.
From Truman to Obama and Trump
I come and stand at every door
But none can hear my silent tread
I knock and yet remain unseen
For I am dead for I am dead
I’m only seven though I died
In Hiroshima long ago
I’m seven now as I was then
When children die they do not grow
My hair was scorched by swirling flame
My eyes grew dim my eyes grew blind
Death came and turned my bones to dust
And that was scattered by the wind
I need no fruit I need no rice
I need no sweets nor even bread
I ask for nothing for myself
For I am dead for I am dead
All that I need is that for peace
You fight today you fight today
So that the children of this world
Can live and grow and laugh and play