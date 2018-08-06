John Bolton, Trump’s veteran neocon national security adviser, told Fox News the US had nothing to do with the explosive drone attack during an appearance in Caracas that injured several people but left Maduro and his entourage untouched.

“I can say unequivocally there was no U.S. government involvement in this at all. If the government of Venezuela has hard information that they want to present to us that would show a potential violation of U.S. criminal law, we’ll take a serious look at it, but in the meantime I think what we really should focus on is the corruption and oppression in the Maduro regime in Venezuela,” said Bolton during an interview with Chris Wallace.

Only if you suffer from amnesia or lived under a rock for the last fifteen years would you believe this verified liar and terrorism conspirator. I’m not sure how many Americans believe Bolton’s denial, but considering the citizenry’s regrettable history of being taken in by lies and gross fabrications it is fair to say millions will believe their government wouldn’t do such a thing—never mind the obvious (if you bother to notice) Pilate stones strewn about in plain sight that tell a quite different story.

John Bolton can make such denials because the American people are ill-informed and many are quite frankly political retards. It’s more than intellectual laziness. Most Americans have been trained in government schools to accept unquestioningly a largely fictional history of the United States, especially in regard to foreign policy. Millions more wouldn’t be able to find Venezuela on a map.

After the people of Venezuela voted in the socialist Hugo Chávez in 1998, the US tried to foment a coup. This isn’t a secret. The coup attempt of 2002 was reported by The Guardian and other media outlets. It was revealed the US Navy had cooperated with the coup plotters and evidence emerged “of US financial backing for key participants in the coup,” Duncan Campbell wrote for the British newspaper.

“In Caracas, a congressman has accused the US ambassador to Venezuela, Charles Shapiro, and two US embassy military attaches of involvement in the coup,” Campbell continues. “Roger Rondon claimed that the military officers, whom he named as (James) Rogers and (Ronald) MacCammon, had been at the Fuerte Tiuna military headquarters with the coup leaders during the night of April 11-12… “In the past year [2001-2002], the United States has channeled hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to US and Venezuelan groups opposed to Mr Chavez, including the labor group whose protests sparked off the coup. The funds were provided by the National Endowment for Democracy [NED], a nonprofit agency created and financed by the US Congress.”

NED has specialized in overthrowing governments for over 30 years. It might be considered a CIA contractor.

“To maintain appearances, it has been agreed that, as a general rule, CIA agents and former agents could not be appointed to the board of directors,” writes Thierry Meyssan. “Most high officials that have played a central role in the National Security Council have been NED directors. Such are the examples of Henry Kissinger, Franck Carlucci, Zbigniew Brzezinski, or even Paul Wolfowitz; personalities that will not remain in history as idealists of democracy, but as cynical strategists of violence.”

Former CIA boss and leading neocon James Woolsey admitted the US works to overthrow foreign governments. During an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Woolsey laughed about overthrowing governments and killing people. He said the US engages in subterfuge and murder “only for a very good cause.”

There was another coup attempt in 2015 and this also failed.

After Donald Trump—who said during the presidential campaign he opposed interventionism—was elected his former oil corporation CEO secretary of state went down to Argentina and rallied South American countries—doubtless with the standard bribery technique—to support a coup in neighboring Venezuela, which coincidentally has the largest oil reserve in the world. It is estimated at more than 300 billion barrels. Venezuela also has an estimated 513 billion barrels locked up in the Orinoco Belt oil sands.

“Tillerson met with Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie. In a press conference, they both agreed on promoting regime change in Venezuela and declared that they were studying the possibility of sanctioning Venezuelan oil, prohibiting its sale or refining in the U.S., but feared that it would hurt citizens, as all other imposed sanctions already do,” the multi-state funded Telesur television network reported.

Due to falling oil prices and the inevitable failed policies of a socialist government, Venezuela is verging on the status of a failed state.

However, the situation has been made worse by sanctions denying access to US capital markets after Maduro was re-elected. Several executive orders were signed by Trump, including one designed to destroy a digital currency—appropriately titled the Petro—Venezuela engineered for oil transactions with Russian assistance. Iran and Russia are also designing cyber currencies to avoid US sanctions.

The latter is a direct and serious threat to the US-imposed international petro-dollar arrangement put into place after the Bretton Woods gold-backed dollar system was chucked by Nixon in the early 1970s.

“In order to ensure their economic hegemony, and thereby preserve an increasing demand for the dollar, the Washington elites needed a plan. In order for this plan to succeed, it would require that the artificial dollar that had been lost in the wake of the Bretton Woods collapse be replaced through some other mechanism,” writes Jerry Robinson.

Now that this artificial mechanism is under serious challenge, the United States is lashing out, primarily at oil producers not part of the neoliberal club—Russia, China, Iran, and Venezuela. Meanwhile, Trump has a soft spot for the war criminal head-choppers in Saudi Arabia.

The US will continue its efforts to unseat the democratically-elected Nicolás Maduro and grab control of the world’s largest bounty of petroleum. Trump has an assignment handed down from on-high by the elite—forget Obama’s softball approach, the US is moving to violently ensure its control over the global economy.

In Venezuela this will not be much of a problem.

However, it’s a different story with Russia and China. Both nations are bristling with nukes. Invasions and coups will prove to be a deadly fool’s errand and may result in a nuclear winter that will make who owns the international petro-based economic system irrelevant.

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site: Another Day in the Empire.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Kurt Nimmo , Global Research, 2018

