An Interview with Syria Times

The Canadian Political analyst and research associate at Global Research Mark Taliano has stressed that Saudi Arabia and its Western allies are losing the war on Syria and that will impact ogeopolitical relations, referring to the fact that Canada is a partner with Wahhabi Saudi Arabia in the destruction of Syria.

In an interview with the Syriatimes e-newspaper over the current rift between Ottawa and Riyadh, Taliano said:

“Both Canada, NATO, and their allies (including Saudi Arabia) support sectarian terrorists in Syria, including al Qaeda and ISIS, who seek to transform democratic, pluralist, secular Syria into an Islamic Caliphate.”

He added that the entire criminal regime change war and the unilateral criminal sanctions are a full frontal assault on Syria, on Syrian women, and on civilization itself.

“The human catastrophe that is the War on Syria is a direct result of the war waged by the West and its allies (including Saudi Arabia) on Syria. It is inhumanity personified. So Canada has absolutely no moral supremacy at all. All it has is concocted moral supremacy in matters such as these,” the Canadian analyst said, asserting the need to end Canada’s military hardware trafficking with Saudi Arabia.

Taliano, in addition, indicated that Saudi Arabia’s human rights record is surely abysmal, as is its treatment of women, but this is precisely what Canada supports.

“Saudi Arabia, with NATO assistance (command and control) is waging war against Yemen, and again, they are using al Qaeda proxies and deadly sanctions and all the inhuman weapons of war. This is necessarily affecting geopolitical relations. Hopefully we are shifting to a multi-polar world orientation in which Saudi Arabia will lose some of its influence,” he said.

The Canadian analyst indicated that Saudi Arabia would likely prefer that Canada not expose Saudi Arabia’s horrible human rights record.

“Saudi Arabia and Canada should cease their terrorist-supporting partnership. Both Saudi Arabia and Canada should face trials at The Hague for the Supreme International War Crimes that they have committed against Syria. Saudi Arabia at least should also face trials for Supreme International War Crimes Against Yemen,” he said.

Taliano advised Saudi Arabia and Canada to consult Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, separately, or together, as soon as Syria wins the war and the war crimes trials are over, if they want to learn about human rights and democracy.

“Moving forward, I’m sure President Assad could also teach these two countries about international law as well,” he added.

Canada’s Perception Managers

Asked about Saudi Arabian regime’s response to Canada’s criticism of the jailing of rights activists in Riyadh, Taliano replied:

“Saudi Arabia’s position is not logical. Surely they must have known that Canada’s Perception Managers would exploit this issue… The Canadian government will leverage this case, and is already leveraging this case, to present the perception that Canada is interested in human rights, including women’s rights, abroad. Canada may have fabricated the rift in the first place, with a view to improving its public imagine. “Perception managers” will have a field day. But, as per usual, the fabricated public perceptions will be entirely false.

He explained to us the effects of steps being adopted by the Saudi regime at diplomatic and educational levels on Canada by saying:

“Reuters describes the “bilateral trade relationship” between the Kingdom and Canada as “modest”, but Canada’s trafficking of military hardware may also be impacted. If the military hardware trafficking between the Kingdom and Canada were to end, that would be a very positive outcome. Trafficking in military hardware for profit should be illegal.” “On the other hand, Saudi Arabian students may lose educational opportunities in Canada as a result of sanctions, so that would be a negative outcome. At the diplomatic level, if this rift were to push Canada in the direction of aligning itself with more civilized partners such as Syria, that would be a wonderful outcome. Syria has much to teach Canada about human rights, freedom, and democracy,” he affirmed.

Taliano concluded by saying:

“I would think that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will try to enlist other countries to mediate the dispute. That appears to be his intention.”

The Canadian political analyst, who was in Syria in in April, 2018, at the same time that the U.S, France, and U.K bombed Syria with their cruise missiles following the Ghouta false flag, published one year ago a book entitled ‘Voices from Syria’ after he came to Syria in September 2016 as he sensed that the official narrative being fed to North Americans across TV screens, in newsprint and on internet were false.

*

This article was originally published on The Syria Times.

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Order Mark Taliano’s Book “Voices from Syria” directly from Global Research.

Mark Taliano combines years of research with on-the-ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes the mainstream media narratives on Syria.

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-1-6

Author: Mark Taliano

Year: 2017

Pages: 128 (Expanded edition: 1 new chapter)

List Price: $17.95

Special Price: $9.95

https://www.globalresearch.ca/saudi-arabia-and-its-western-allies-are-losing-the-war-on-syria/5650115