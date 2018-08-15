Dear Readers,

US Provided “Intelligence” and Bomb Used in Massacre of Yemeni Schoolchildren

By Whitney Webb, August 15, 2018

The involvement of U.S. military intelligence in “fine-tuning” the targets of coalition airstrikes is likely the main factor explaining why the U.S. government has refused to condemn the strike and has refused to support an independent investigation into the atrocity.

I Don’t Remember Voting for U.S. Bombs to Murder Little Kids in Yemen, Do You?

By Will Bunch, August 15, 2018

A spokesman for the Saudi coalition called it “a legitimate military operation” in its campaign against Houthi rebels that operate in northern Yemen — a claim that was scoffed at by most of the rest of the world, alarmed at the growing humanitarian crisis in the region.

America’s War on Yemen Exposed

By Tony Cartalucci, August 14, 2018

As atrocities and scandal begin to mount regarding the US-backed Saudi-led war on the impoverished nation of Yemen, the involvement and hypocrisy of the United States and other Western backers is coming to full light.

U.S. Is Complicit in Child Slaughter in Yemen

By Kathy Kelly, August 13, 2018

U.S. companies such as Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin have sold billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the Saudi-Emirati-led coalition which is attacking Yemen.

The U.S. military refuels Saudi and Emirati warplanes through midair exercises. And, the United States helps the Saudi coalition warmakers choose their targets.

Yemen War Challenges Saudi Moral Authority

By James M. Dorsey, August 12, 2018

The attack was but the latest of multiple incidents in which weddings, funerals and hospitals have been hit by coalition forces in a war that has gone badly wrong and demonstrates Saudi military ineptitude despite the fact that the kingdom’s armed forces operate some of the world’s most sophisticated weaponry, according to military sources.

Saudi Terror Bombings, US, UK, French Weapons Fuel Mass Slaughter in Yemen

By Stephen Lendman, August 12, 2018

Nearly half of US arms exports go to the Middle East, supplying about one-third of all arms worldwide, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Between 2013 and 2017, arms exports to the Middle East doubled, responsible for mass slaughter and destruction in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-is-the-saudi-war-on-yemen-a-proxy-war-by-the-us/5650711