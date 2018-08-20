Select Shows from Global Research News Hour

“This is the same machine that has always been there and available and had available to it enormous amounts of resources – a tsunami of resources – to throw at a disinformation campaign to muddy the waters and confuse people’s perception, the purpose of which was to overwhelm, drown out in noise the people who were carrying the real message.”

– Michael C. Ruppert, (from the April 13, 2014 program)

My Lai 50 Years Later: Reflections on the Vietnam War and Its Meaning Today

Seymour Hersh was the reporter who broke the story and brought it to the attention of the world twenty months later. The news shocked a nation and gave a dose of adrenaline to the burgeoning anti-war movement, which would largely succeed in bringing an end to this dreadful, deadly foreign policy blunder.[1]

As disturbing as My Lai and similar incidents at the time may have been, U.S. sponsored military violence in the post 9/11 period is no less gruesome and barbaric than what was confronted in the 1960s and 70s. [2][3]So, why has the anti-war movement withered to the point of irrelevancy?

This week’s Global Research News Hour program begins to address this and other related questions in a feature commemorating the 50th anniversary of My Lai.

Originally aired March 16, 2018.

The Plot to Kill Martin Luther King: “We All Knew He [Ray] Was Not the Shooter”. A Conversation with William Pepper on Global Research

William Pepper’s account of King’s death, as encompassed in three books, including his latest, The Plot to Kill King: The Truth Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., provides an indispensable resource for those not content with the official story of King’s Murder. Not only does his work lay out more than 3 decades of diligent research into the assassination, including an under-reported wrongful death civil trial in 1999, it provides a notable case study on how and why high-level conspiracies, involving government entities, carry out crimes and successfully conceal them from the public.

In this 50th anniversary commemoration of the death of one of America’s most inspiring crusaders for social and economic justice, the Global Research News Hour is proud to present this exclusive feature-length interview with Dr. William Pepper.

Originally aired April 6, 2018

9/11 Truth and the Legacy of Michael C Ruppert: Connecting the Dots Like No One Else

This week, the Global Research News Hour radio program marks the fourth anniversary of the death of an independent journalist and alternative media figure who served as an inspiration to many in the post 9/11 period. His name was Michael C Ruppert.

Originally aired April 13, 2014.

