Shifting Alliances? India’s Purchase of Russia’s S400 Air Defense System. America’s Response

By Andrew Korybko, August 22, 2018

Unlike how it’s being popularly reported, India didn’t exactly “defy” the US by going forward with the planned signing of an S-400 deal with Russia later this year, but is partially obeying it because it’ll need to reduce its share of arms purchases from Moscow and continue cooperating with Washington on “security matters that are critical to United States strategic interests” in order to earn a sanctions waiver for this acquisition.

More US Marines Coming to Norway, a Strange Way to Seek Friendship with Russia

By Adam Dick, August 22, 2018

President Donald Trump says he wants to improve relations between the United States and Russia, and he met in July with Russia President Vladimir Putin largely in a purported effort to move toward this goal. Yet, the Trump administration continues to send more US troops and military equipment to along the Russia border, including in Norway.

“The Weaponization of Sanctions”: Waging War by Other Means against Russia

By Stephen Lendman, August 22, 2018

He claims that Vladimir Putin “conduct(s) aggression”.

He highlighted US sanctions on Russia to date – targeting “217 individuals and entities…six diplomatic and consular facilities…and 60 spies (sic) removed from American soil.”

Video: The Threat of Nuclear Annihilation in 2018: Helen Caldicott

By Dr. Helen Caldicott and Michael Welch, August 22, 2018

Dr. Caldicott discusses the recent revelation of personnel responsible for safe-guarding hundreds of missiles with nuclear payloads also operating an LSD ring. She also talks about the consequences of a nuclear exchange, some close calls in the past, and what Canadians can reasonably do to eliminate or at least reduce the threat.

How the Media Keeps Americans in the Dark About the Slaughter in Yemen

By CJ Werleman, August 22, 2018

The US Department of Defense has tried to downplay the United States role in what must surely constitute a war crime and/or a crime against humanity by either arguing it’s still investigating the matter or by disingenuously minimizing its involvement.

“Economic Genocide” of the Greek Nation

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, August 22, 2018

The political and media coverup of the genocide of the Greek Nation began yesterday (August 20) with European Union and other political statements announcing that the Greek Crisis is over. What they mean is that Greece is over, dead, and done with. It has been exploited to the limit, and the carcas has been thrown to the dogs.

