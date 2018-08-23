The country kept going, survived,for a long time with the infrastructural wealth created in the 50s and 60s, and the economic momentum continued slower and slower, almost as by inertia, into the 70s and the 80s. But the qualitative paradigmatic jump remained that of the labor, entrepreneurs, government leaders of those first two decades.

After that … le deluge! I.e. the work and the national wealth accumulated after the war was progressively sacrificed to the altar of the “P” word: PRIVATIZATION! The great potentates invested in one thing: the ideology, the brainwashing of PRIVATIZATION. Colleges (especially the departments of Economy), the media, the culture and the intellectual fashion were dominated by the idea that what millions of people had worked for had to be given away to “privates” who were controlled by these potentates.

It was a scurrilous process of corruption, thievery and looting — and any leader who tried to stop it was accused of corruption, was eliminated or wasscandalized by the well-financed, well-oiled, and super-corrupted “discrediting machine” built EXACTLY FOR THIS PURPOSE.

This was the real organized crime, the various mafias were the little piranhas and barracudas protected and cultivated by the top potentates of the city of London and Wall Street as a bottom feeders, as their pets, as a precious element of destabilization and social control.

Now we have reached the final point in this process, the organized and accelerated looting by the financial potentates have almost devoured the flesh and bone of the country — the physical ability of Italy to survive as a modern industrial country.

The enthusiastic support of the people for the present National Unity government represent a strong will of the country to fight back for its own life.

And this is UNACCEPTABLE for the potentates. The looting, misery and decay must continue to the end, without obstacles.

And here is for the Italians the fight to be fought to the end!

One shouldn’t be surprised if the specialists in destabilization, the economic killers employed by the potentates, have conceived the idea to precipitate Italy into chaos, accelerating the destruction of infrastructures that have been weakened by the ferocious looting without investments. Maybe they see this strategy as “just give it the last push”. Do they want to provoke more “accidents”, more “plausible spontaneous destruction”?

Certainly, after a local Italian gang working for the big global financial potentates— let’s say for the example the Benetton gang — has been granted the Italian highways (once the jewel of the Mattei’s vision), like a satrapy to exploit and loot to death, it is not difficult to engineer the last push and produce not one but hundred “accidents”.

Is this the war the Italians have to fight in order to regain what the previous generations created, and we have allowed to be dismantled? If so, this last assault against our national sovereignty, against our lives cannot but give any Italian the determination to make these arrogant potentates pay for the past and the present crimes.