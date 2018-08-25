Washington’s global hegemonic project of war and poverty has extended its reach into the recesses of the United Nations.

Whereas the steady flow of Syrian refugees back to their homeland is an on-going humanitarian success story, reports now indicate that the UN is blocking its own agencies from participating in the restoration of Syria’s economy.

The West seeks to suppress all of the conditions which encourage resettlement, as it promotes conditions which sustain and grow its terrorist proxies.

The U.N, purportedly an agency for peace and stability has become, in this instance, an imperial agency for war, death, and destruction.

Meanwhile, Western politicians who voice empty words about ending the refugee crisis are mere fronts for policymakers who seek (and achieve) the opposite.

Al Qaeda and all of the terrorists in Syria are the real faces of Western politicians and policymakers who have, since before the war began, sustained and supported the terrorists – and continue to do so. The same conditions which sustain terrorism, and weaken the state, open the country up for imperial plunder and control.

Separately, President Trump’s National Security Advisor, John Bolton, basically set the stage for another false flag as a pretext for further US war crimes in defense of terrorists, by advising,

“Just so there’s no confusion here: if the Syrian regime uses chemical weapons, we will respond very strongly, and they really ought to think about this a long time.”

Investigative journalist, and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, Rick Sterling told Radio Sputnik that Bolton’s statement was “just another violation of international law”, that “it’s a threat that the US will use force,” and that “it’s another unauthorised assertion that the US is the judge, jury and executioner of the violations of the chemical weapons treaty.”

Imperialists and their proxies are the problem. Terrorism and permanent global warfare will not subside until this root cause is addressed.

(Photos below: Terrorist damage to Syria’s industrial base, Aleppo, Syria, Source: author)

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

1. Merrit Kennedy, “U.N.: More Than 600,000 Syrians Have Returned Home In 2017.” npr . 11 August, 2017. (https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/08/11/542828513/u-n-more-than-600-000-syrians-have-returned-home-in-2017) Accessed 24 August, 2018.

According to Russian Defense Ministry, 101,641 refugees returned to Syria from January 2018 – July 2018. (https://arabic.rt.com/middle_east/957970-%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B3%D9%8A%D8%A7-%D8%AA%D9%86%D8%B4%D8%A6-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7-%D9%85%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%B2%D8%A7-%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%82%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%84-%D9%88%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%B2%D9%8A%D8%B9-%D9%88%D8%A5%D9%8A%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%A1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%A6%D9%8A%D9%86/amp/) Accessed 24 August, 2018.

2. RT News, “ ‘Secret Directive’ Bans UN Agencies From Helping Rebuild Syria Until ‘Political Transition’. Lavrov. “ RT World News, 20 August 2018/ GR 22 August, 2018. (https://www.globalresearch.ca/secret-directive-bans-un-agencies-from-helping-rebuild-syria-until-political-transition-lavrov/5651479) Accessed 24 August, 2018.

Order Mark Taliano’s Book “Voices from Syria” directly from Global Research.

Mark Taliano combines years of research with on-the-ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes the mainstream media narratives on Syria.

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-1-6

Author: Mark Taliano

Year: 2017

Pages: 128 (Expanded edition: 1 new chapter)

List Price: $17.95

Special Price: $9.95

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Mark Taliano , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/permanent-war-and-poverty-acting-on-behalf-of-washington-the-un-is-undermining-the-restoration-of-syrias-economy/5651768