4 hours ago August 26, 2018J.C.

gallery Russia Sends Largest Naval Armada of Syrian War in Response to Reports of Imminent US Attack

By Leith Aboufadel
Global Research, August 26, 2018
Al Masdar News 25 August 2018

Russia has built up its forces around the Mediterranean Sea in response to reports [yet to be confirmed G.R] of the U.S., France, and Great Britain preparing to attack Syria.

According to Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorus Observer, the Russian Navy has sent another armada of ships towards Syria’s territorial waters in order to increase the strength of their forces around the country.

Isik said that the powerful Russian warships, Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen class frigate, were spotted transiting the Bosphorus Strait en route to the Port of Tartous:

Yörük Işık

@YorukIsik

 · 
Replying to @YorukIsik

Redeployed to Mediterranean after 86 days & armed with Kalibr SS-N-27 missiles, Admiral Grigorovich class frigate Admiral Grigorovich departed BlackSea 03:00Z and transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean. Turkish CoastGuard TCSG15 monitored the frigates. pic.twitter.com/oCd8rYsuPn

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Yörük Işık

@YorukIsik

New & powerful: Armed with Kalibr SS-N-27 missiles, second Admiral Grigorovich class frigate AdmIral Essen redeployed to Mediterranean after 58 days & transits Bosphorus en route to pic.twitter.com/lnflQbZJzx

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter
Twitter Ads info and privacy

This latest move by the Russian Navy comes just 24 hours after they sent three ships en route to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.

With the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) preparing to launch a large-scale offensive in northwest Syria, Russia fears that the jihadist rebels may fake a chemical weapons attack in order to get the U.S. and its allies to attack the government.

*

Featured image is from the author.

The original source of this article is Al Masdar News
Copyright © Leith AboufadelAl Masdar News, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/russia-sends-largest-naval-armada-of-syrian-war-in-response-to-reports-of-imminent-us-attack/5651897

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.