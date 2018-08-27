Global Research is a small team that believes in the power of information and analysis to bring about far-reaching societal change including a world without war.

Imperialism and Its Accomplices: The Question of Dictatorship and Democracy at Home and Abroad

By Prof. James Petras, August 27, 2018

One of the most striking world historic advances of western imperialism (in the US and the European Union) is the demise, disappearance and dissolution of large scale long-term anti-imperialist and anti-interventionist movements (AIM).

Israeli Spying on Trump? Interference in US Elections?

By Philip Giraldi, August 27, 2018

It is ironic that the Robert Mueller investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and the Donald Trump campaign continues to turn up nothing while the evidence of Israeli interference in the U.S. political system continues to surface without any outrage being expressed by either the media or American politicians.

Quick America – Take Over Africa Before China Does!

By Phil Butler, August 27, 2018

The Donald Trump administration has finally appointed a State Department undersecretary to head up Africa policy. Tibor Nagy, the new assistant secretary of state, inherits an American imperialist attitude and big business dominated mess that can only get worse for Africans. While America and the world are busy with information overload, American lawmakers are about to take over Africa before the Chinese do.

Trump Regime Planning Another Chemical Weapons Attack False Flag in Syria

By Stephen Lendman, August 27, 2018

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said a false flag attack is coming to “imped(e) a normal settlement of the…fight against terrorism in Idlib.”

Samir Amin Is No More. But His Ideals Are Marching On

By Andre Vltchek and Said Mohammad, August 27, 2018

Venezuela’s Maduro has started a counter economical attack that changes the rule of the game for the global financial system. He was one of the few leaders who mourned Samir Amin in public. Do you think Venezuela’s Bolivarian revolution was influenced by Amin’s ideas, especially his de-linking theory? Do you think that experiment will be allowed to succeed?

Corbyn Is Being Destroyed – Like Blowing Up a Bridge to Stop an Advancing Army

By Jonathan Cook, August 27, 2018

The latest “scandal” gripping Britain – or to be more accurate, British elites – is over the use of the term “Zionist” by the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the head of the opposition and possibly the country’s next prime minister.

