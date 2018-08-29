5 hours ago August 29, 2018J.C.

Video: South Korea Seeks Peace with North: Will US Sanction Seoul?

By Daniel McAdams
Global Research, August 29, 2018
The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity 28 August 2018

Featured image: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un embrace each other after releasing a joint statement at the truce village of Panmunjeom, Friday. / Korea Summit Press Pool

Are the neocons running circles around President Trump? His Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has opposed the president’s moves to open dialogue with North Korea from the get-go. Now he has managed to scuttle a visit to Pyongyang by showing Trump a letter from a North Korean official that is reported to be “belligerent.” That was enough for Trump to cancel Pompeo’s trip. Meanwhile, South Korea is pursuing good relations with the North regardless of US backtracking. Washington is reportedly considering sanctions on its South Korean ally if Seoul continues on a peace path with Pyongyang. More on this bizarre turn of events in today’s Liberty Report:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-south-korea-seeks-peace-with-north-will-us-sanction-seoul/5652227

