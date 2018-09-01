On Friday, Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) overruled a UN Human Rights Council (HRC) panel of independent experts.

In August, it ruled for former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s right to run for reelection in October – even though he’s imprisoned on trumped up corruption charges he and his legal team strongly deny.

The HRC panel called on Brazil’s ruling authorities “not to prevent him from standing for election in the 2018 presidential elections, until his appeals before the courts have been completed in fair judicial proceedings,” adding:

“Lula can enjoy and exercise his political rights while in prison, as candidate in the 2018 presidential elections.” “This includes having appropriate access to the media and members of his political party.”

On Friday, the TSE ruled against Lula’s legitimate right to seek reelection by a 6 – 1 majority vote. Panel member Edson Fachin, supporting Lula’s electoral right, called the HRC’s ruling legally binding.

Anti-Lula judge Luis Barroso voted against his legitimate right, claiming he acted according to Brazil’s constitution and its so-called “clean slate” law.

It bars anyone convicted of serious crimes, corruption, or removed from office by impeachment, from seeking election, Barroso adding:

Lula’s guilt or innocence doesn’t matter, only his conviction, even if unjust, enough to bar him from seeking reelection, he claimed.

Lula’s legal team vowed to appeal the ruling in the nation’s Supreme Court. So did his Brazilian Workers Party, a statement saying:

“We will present all appeals before the courts for the recognition of the rights of Lula provided by law and international treaties ratified by Brazil. (W)e will defend Lula in the streets, with the people.”

A “Lula on the ballot box” for president Twitter campaign was launched. If unsuccessful, his Workers Party vice presidential candidate Fernando Haddad (a former academic and Sao Paulo mayor) may seek Brazil’s presidency in his stead.

On Friday, he tweeted:

“What is in play is the foundation of democracy. The right of the people to choose their president.”

US dirty hands are involved in Latin American politics and most elsewhere, meddling in the internal affairs of numerous countries worldwide, seeking imposition of its will.

The Obama regime was involved in Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment and ouster from office – on trumped up budget-manipulation charges.

She committed no crimes. Nothing justified her removal. Allegations against her were fabricated. Lula was imprisoned on false charges – to assure US-supported fascist tyranny remains in charge.

A US-orchestrated parliamentary coup ousted Rousseff (Lula’s successor) from power in August 2016 – Lula targeted a similar way on fabricated corruption charges.

Imprisoning him was all about wanting him barred from seeking reelection, almost certain to win if allowed to run.

Supported by Washington, Brazilian fascists want nothing standing in their way of retaining power in October.

If Haddad replaces Lula on the ballot, their scheme may fail.

