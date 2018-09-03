12 hours ago September 3, 2018J.C.

Netanyahu's Credo, 'Weak Are Slaughtered, Strong Survive,' Echoes Hitler

Threatens Nuclear War against Iran

By Philip Weiss
Global Research, September 03, 2018
Mondoweiss 1 September 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech Wednesday at the Dimona nuclear plant, the site and symbol of Israel’s nuclear weapon capacity, and warned Iran and other regional rivals against taking Israel on.

The weak crumble, are slaughtered and are erased from history while the strong, for good or for ill, survive. The strong are respected, and alliances are made with the strong, and in the end peace is made with the strong…

But our enemies know very well what Israel is capable of doing. They are familiar with our policy. Whoever tries to hurt us—we hurt them

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Iran was being “threatened with atomic annihilation by a warmonger standing next to an actual nuclear weapons factory.”

Netanyahu’s comments were widely derided on twitter as fascistic. Some quoted Adolf Hitler’s speech in Munich in 1923 at a time when he was gaining a following:

 “The whole of nature is a mighty struggle between strength and weakness, an eternal victory of the strong over the weak.”

Norman Finkelstein writes, “According to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism–” which is now being embraced by political leaders in the U.S. and Britain — “’drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis’  is taboo.

“Does this mean that the obvious juxtaposition of Netanyahu’s and Hitler’s words is antisemitic? Put otherwise, whose fault is it if Netanyahu sounds like Hitler?”

