Today we received a PRESS RELEASE from We the World,announcing a Worldwide campaign “calling for Unity, Peace and Justice in Response to Global Tensions”.

“We, The World and organizations worldwide are taking part in programs and calls to action in September in observance of, and in alignment with, 11 Days of Global Unity September 11-21 and the UN International Day of Peace September 21.

“The 11 Days of Global Unity aims at strengthening the ideals of unity and equality, diversity and oneness, harmony and compassion and, above all, at advancing the culture of peace.”

It is a vast and expensive project.

The campaign consists of 700 associated events taking place simultaneously in over sixty countries. involving some 3,500 civil society organizations.

The campaign promotes 11 themes of change 11 days of action

At first glance, I was supportive of this endeavor.

But there is something missing in the way the Global Crisis is portrayed. What are the causes? Who are the Architects of War and Destruction?

“Unity, Peace and Justice in Response to Global Tensions”. What are the underlying forces which create “Global Tensions”?

In the present context, “Global Tensions” is a gross understatement.

What we are facing is US-led “Long war” against humanity coupled with a Worldwide process of economic and social destruction. The “Long War” is a Pentagon concept.

The criminalization of politics and the system of justice, including international law has contributed to the remoulding of State institutions. The tendency is towards a globalized Police State apparatus.

And of course media propaganda is used to justify wars of aggression, which constitute a criminal act under international law.

In the various texts and themes of the We the World campaign, Peace is mentioned but the Word WAR never appears.

Nor is there is any mention as to who is actually undertaking these wars (see below). Celebrating the UN International Day of Peace is symbolic. But should we not underscore the fact that the UN is violating its own charter by paying lip service to US led wars.

What is at stake is the failure of the UN multilateral system and the fact amply documented that the US is involved in a process of political manipulation and co-optation within the UN system.

“Sentiment” and “feelings” alone will not reverse the tide of global warfare, poverty, social inequality and racism.

What the broader public has to understand are the geopolitical and economic mechanisms behind this so-called “New World Order” as well as the imminent danger of military escalation in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, not to mention the dangers of nuclear war.

The broader public is led to believe that there is no war: The “Global War on Terrorism” constitutes a peace-making endeavor. America is said to be waging “counter-terrorism operations” under the R2P doctrine (Responsibility to Protect).

The 11 days of We the World starts on September 11, 2018, yet not a word is mentioned as to how the 9/11 attacks, were used as a justification to wage war on both Afghanistan (October 2001) and Iraq (March 2003).

The “We the World” campaign fails to identify the powerful actors behind the War agenda. US, NATO are not mentioned, nor are the powerful corporate interests which support war and destruction.

The complicity of the United Nations is not mentioned. The Secretary General of the UN will be one of the speakers, yet the UN is now tacitly supportive of US “humanitarian wars”.

The We the World Campaign talks about the “Culture of Peace”. Yet it fails to mention that key political decisions are taken by war criminals in high office. Nor does the Initiative acknowledge that wars of aggression are criminal undertakings under international law (Nuremberg).

Instating a “Culture of Peace” requires fundamental structural changes, not to mention the unseating of the political and economic architects of America’s “long war” against humanity.

The countries where war is occurring (Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Ukraine, Palestine) are not mentioned. Who is behind these wars?

Moreover, according to media reports, there are no wars of aggression against these countries. US-NATO is allegedly coming to the rescue of Syria and Iraq to instil peace and democracy under a “counter-terrorism mandate”.

There is No “Caring World” (concept put forth by the initiative), because in the West there are no “caring governments”.

Money is allocated to the war machine. The question is: Who has destroyed the “Caring World”.

The initiative narrowly calls for “Truth and Reconciliation” without acknowledging the sources of media disinformation and war propaganda. There is no Truth when extensive war crimes against humanity as in the case of Yemen are simply not reported.

The “We the World” “Culture of Peace” campaign is in marked contrast with the Worldwide anti-war campaign which occurred in 2002-2003 against the invasion of Iraq.

What we need is to rehabilitate a Worldwide anti-war movement.

In annex are the underlying generalities of We the World Program of Activities

Annex

This emerging international movement consists of more than 3,500 civil society organizations in nearly every country that are presenting concerts, conferences, festivals, forums, marches, broadcasts and other programs in September to address local and global social, political, economic and environmental challenges to humanity and all life on Earth.

The mission of We, The World is to maximize social change – globally. We are working to awaken a spirit of caring and involvement in the public so that millions of people begin to see themselves as part of one global interdependent community – and actively take part in creating a world that works for all!

Working with an extraordinarily accomplished team, we have begun the process of building an unprecedented critical mass of individuals, organizations and coalitions whose efforts to create a caring world will be highly visible and accessible.

The Motto is 11 Days of Global Unity.

The series, called “Our Voices, Our World”, will have a strong focus on youth participation. Proposed themes include:

Climate Change – What We Can Do, What We Can Expect

Our Money, Our World – You and the Global Economy

Ending the Mass Extinction of Species – We’re All Endangered

Peace in the 21st Century – An Imperative for Survival

The Wisdom of Partnership Culture – Ending the Era of Winners and Losers

Water – the Source of Life

Media in the Public Interest – for a World that Works for All

Women and the Future of Humanity

Transforming Government so it is Of, By, and For the People

Green Energy For All

Truth and Reconciliation – Healing the Wounds that Divide Us

