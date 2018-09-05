For almost seventeen years, Global Research, together with partner independent media organizations, has sought Truth in Media with a view to eventually “disarming” the corporate media’s disinformation crusade.

9/11 Attacks: Thousands of 9/11 First Responders Have Cancer

By Derrick Broze, September 05, 2018

In early August the New York Post reported on newly released numbers of reported 9/11 related illnesses, including 9,795 total case of 9/11-related cancer. The numbers were released by the federally funded World Trade Center Health Program.

UK Complicity in Post-9/11 Torture and Rendition, We’re Still Waiting for the Truth

By Gracie Bradley, September 05, 2018

After 9/11, the USA engaged in an appalling programme of torture and rendition – all in the name of the so-called ‘war on terror’.

From 2002, UK intelligence and security agencies – hoping to prevent a similar attack on our soil – participated in an estimated 2 to 3,000 detainee interviews conducted by US authorities in locations including Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay.

Trudeau Government Acknowledges Nazi Genocide Against Roma

By Suzanne Weiss, September 05, 2018

Roma shared a common fate with Jews in countries under Nazi rule. In A People Uncounted , a video on the Roma Holocaust (or Porajmos ) a Jewish survivor recalls how Jews and Roma shared ties of mutual aid and respect. “Our ashes are mixed with theirs in the ovens.”

Cyber Risks, the Achilles’ Heel of Cashless Economies

By William Davis, September 05, 2018

Some are dissatisfied with this state of affairs. In this case, the classical tactic of intimidation becomes the main argument of champions of cashless society. Cash is used by criminals; our children can buy drugs with cash; cash supports the shadow economy and encourages tax evasion – these are just some of these loud statements.

Chemically Induced Frankenstein-Humans

By Robert Hunziker, September 05, 2018

One of the biggest open questions of the 21st century is whether 144,000 different chemicals swirling throughout the world are properly tested and analyzed for toxicity. By almost all accounts, the scale of toxic risk is unknown. This may be the biggest tragedy of all time, a black eye of enormous proportions.

Turkish and US Regimes Allied Against Syria

By Stephen Lendman, September 05, 2018

Putin once accused him of selling stolen “oil from ISIL-controlled territories…delivered to the territory of Turkey on an industrial scale.”

Ankara earlier supplied sarin gas to al-Nusra terrorists in Syria. He let anti-Syrian jihadists pass freely back and forth across Turkey’s border, granting them safe haven in its territory.

