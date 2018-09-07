More than ever, Global Research needs your support. Our task as an independent media is to “Battle the Lie”.

Senator Rubio’s “Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative”: How Scared is the U.S. of China’s “Belt and Road”?

By Andrew Korybko, September 06, 2018

The “Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative” jointly proposed by Senators Marco Rubio and three others threatens the US’ partners with the downgrading of bilateral relations and possible suspension of aid if they dare to recognize Beijing as the legitimate government of China and join its One Belt One Road (OBOR) global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, desperately hoping that this financial blackmail will be enough to get Taiwan’s last 17 allies to remain loyal to it.

Criticism of Saudi Leadership Seeps Through Cracks as Report Questions Kingdom’s Utility for Britain

By James M. Dorsey, September 06, 2018

Signs of opposition to policies of Saudi King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and potentially increased domestic polarization have in the past week spilled on to the streets of London while a just released report questioned the economic and political benefits of Britain’s relationship with the kingdom.

Once Again, Palestinians Are Shafted by The British Government, Responding to Pressures from pro-Israeli Lobby

By Rima Najjar, September 06, 2018

I am appalled and angry at the British government’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism following pressure by various Jewish Zionist groups for the same reason I am against another document the British government was pressured into adopting – the Balfour Declaration of 1917, “a short letter by Arthur Balfour to arguably one of the most influential Jewish families – the Rothschild’s.”

Donbass Leader Zakharchenko: A Hero Is Dead. Killing the Minsk Peace Initiative. Kiev Troop Movements Near Donbass

By Christopher Black, September 06, 2018

The cruel assassination of Alexander Zakharchenko, leader of the Donetsk Republic, in Donetsk on August 31 by elements of the Kiev regime’s forces backed by NATO, and the wounding of many others in the bomb blast that took his life, confirms what I wrote three years ago, that the Minsk 2 agreement signed in February 2015 to try to establish peace in Ukraine was a rotting corpse.

Global System Collapse: Genes and “Human Nature” Are Not the Cause of “World Chaos”

By Prof. John McMurtry, September 06, 2018

There is a popular explanation for the world chaos now upon us, and many scientists and philosophers advocate it. The form of this argument is that the rising global crisis we face traces back to human nature and genes to explain it.

Two Days Before 9/11: The Assassination of the Leader of Afghanistan’s Northern Alliance Ahmad Shah Massoud

By Paul Wolf, September 06, 2018

On September 9, 2001, two days before the cataclysmic attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Ahmad Shah Massoud, commander of the United Front guerrilla opposition to Afghanistan’s Taliban regime, was assassinated in the Afghan town of Khvajeh Baha od Din by two Arab men posing as journalists. Both of the assassins died — one in the attack itself, blown up with his own bomb along with Massoud, and the other, it seems, was shot while trying to escape shortly afterwards.

