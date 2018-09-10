Evidence Rules out a Gravity-Only Collapse

Good news has finally come along for the many people who know office fires cannot bring down modern steel framed skyscrapers, and it’s good news for the rest of the world as well. On April 10th of this year, the non-profit Lawyers Committee for 9-11 Inquiry filed a petition with the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, Manhattan, formally requesting that he present to a grand jury, as a U.S. Attorney, extensive evidence of federal crimes relating to the destruction of three World Trade Center high-rises on 9/11/2001. The petition cites broad and conclusive evidence, providing proof of explosives and incendiaries employed at ground zero to bring down the twin towers and WTC Building 7.(1)

Incredibly, America’s government waged war around the world to retaliate for 9-11, but never thoroughly investigated the collapse of these three WTC skyscrapers. This petition with the Department of Justice, for the first time, brings forward into a court of law the cavalcade of credible evidence disproving the official story which blames fire alone for the collapse of these buildings. The 52 page petition, with 57 exhibits, also points out that this crime of bombing a public building was not committed by a single person acting alone, and asks the jurors to inquire into the crimes of aiding and abetting and conspiracy.

The First Amended Petition

On 30 July 2018, an amended petition, The First Amended Petition, was delivered to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan, NY. This First Amended Petition references all of the same evidence presented in their original petition, but also has added three additional federal crimes that the Lawyers Committee allege the submitted evidence shows were committed related to the tragic events of 9/11.

The three new federal crimes are;

Federal Law Criminalizes Acts of Terrorism Transcending National Boundaries

Federal Law Criminalizes Providing Material Support to Terrorists

Federal Law Criminalizes the Killing of a Federal Government Agent or Employee

It is important to raise awareness of this petition among the citizenry, because although federal law mandates that this evidence be presented to a grand jury for investigation, the DOJ will likely not do so without oversight from the public. In anticipation of this, the Lawyers Committee is now preparing a writ of mandamus to file with the court on September 10th, which in effect will sue the DOJ to compel them to carry out their obligations under the law.

World Trade Center Building 7

An honest investigation into the destruction of the World Trade Center is long overdue. For example, the 9/11 Commission completely ignored the third skyscraper to fall on 9/11, the 47 story WTC Building 7, which was not hit by an airplane. When the final report on Building 7 was finally produced in 2008 by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the investigating authorities blamed normal office fires for it’s collapse.

Figure 1: Initiation of Free Fall

However, Building 7 achieved the speed of free-fall acceleration while falling symmetrically through the path of greatest resistance into its own footprint(2), which has been acknowledged and verified by the NIST authorities themselves as shown in ‘Stage 2’ of Figure 2. NIST then obfuscated this fact in their report by averaging in the time associated with ‘Stage 1’ and ‘Stage 3’ to get average acceleration. However, Stage 2 is nothing less than proof of the use of demolitions to accomplish this otherwise unobtainable feat of physics known as free-fall acceleration.

Figure 2: NIST Diagram Documenting Free Fall

The proof behind this statement is the fact that in order for a falling object to achieve free-fall acceleration, all available energy must be put into motion, with none of it being diverted to the removal of resistance. With 47 floors which were bolted and welded together, Building 7 provided multiple layers of solid resistance to be overcome by any falling mass, rendering the achievement of symmetrical free-fall acceleration impossible without numerous explosive devices perfectly synchronized to simultaneously remove the resistance which the floors provided.

Evaporated Steel

That this crucial evidence of free-fall speed collapse was omitted from consideration in NIST’s final official report on Building 7 is, in itself, evidence of falsification. Yet this is only one of many examples of proof beyond a reasonable doubt which points to what was an inadequate investigation by government authorities. While debate on the internet raged for years over whether fires from jet fuel could burn hot enough to ‘melt’ steel columns, the evidence indicates that in small localized places the steel in the World Trade Center towers didn’t just melt, but it actually boiled and evaporated.

This claim of extremely high temperatures, much hotter than can be achieved by office fires or the kerosene which was stored in the bottom of Building 7, can be attributed to numerous sources. One comes from professor Jonathan Barnett of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, who analyzed a section of steel from WTC 7 and said that fire would not explain steel members in the debris pile that appear to have been partly evaporated in extraordinarily high temperatures.(3)

Figure 3: Eroded Steel Flange – Evidence of Extreme Temperatures

Another source can be attributed to civil engineering professor Abolhassan Astanch-Asl, with the University of California at Berkeley. He spent two weeks at ground zero studying steel from the buildings, one of which was a horizontal I-beam from WTC 7. Professor Astanch-Asl reported that “[p]arts of the flat top of the I, once five-eighths of an inch thick, had vaporized.”(4) This phenomenon would require temperatures of 5,182 degrees Fahrenheit.(5)

Figure 4: Cross Section Inspection of Eroded Steel Sample

Temperatures required to melt steel occur around 2,500 degrees F. Jet fuel, which is primarily kerosene, cannot burn much hotter than around 1,500 degrees F. Normal office fires are known to be capable of reaching temperatures of around 1,100 degrees F.(Google) Key to understanding how office fires could not have contributed to the collapse of Building 7, is the fact that steel has a terrific capacity as a heat sink. Heat applied to one section will travel and disperse that heat to whatever other steel it is attached to, necessitating many, many hours to achieve temperatures hot enough to even begin to bend steel, let alone melt it. Never in the history of modern architecture, before or after 9/11, has a steel framed skyscraper collapsed due to fire alone. Moreover, video evidence shows only a few small fires still burning at the time of Building 7’s collapse around 5:20 pm on the afternoon of 9/11.

Extremely High Temperatures Figure 5: Image Showing Two Burning Floors in WTC7 (Note: not the shorter reflected building) Evidence of extremely high temperatures is corroborated by multiple independent and government reports. In 2004 the RJ Lee Group issued its final report “WTC Dust Signature” in which it stated lead must have become hot enough to volatilize (boil). Their initial report in 2003 explicitly referred to evidence of temperatures “at which lead would have undergone vaporization.” For this to happen would require temperatures of 3,180 degrees F.(6) Another scientific report was published by Brigham Young University Professor Steven Jones and seven other scientists entitled “Extremely High Temperatures during the World Trade Center Destruction.” Using dust samples collected right after the collapse of the WTC buildings, they reported finding “an abundance of tiny solidified droplets roughly spherical in shape” which were “iron rich.”(7) The formation of iron rich spherules would have required temperatures of 2,800 degrees F, and the fact that they were spherical indicates they could have only been formed while falling through the air. Using data obtained in a FOIA request, Stephen Jones and his coauthors also learned that the United States Geological Survey “had observed and studied a molybdenum-rich spherule”. Molybdenum has an extremely high melting point of 4,753 degrees F. (8) Equally revealing is that although the USGS spent considerable time and study on the discovery of this molybdenum-rich spherule, it was not included in their “Particle Atlas of the World Trade Center Dust.”(9) More evidence of temperatures high enough to boil metal was brought forward by Dr. Thomas A. Cahill at the University of California at Davis. His Delta Group researched the light blue smoke rising from the debris field and discovered extremely small ultra fine metallic aerosols in extraordinarily high concentrations. Dr. Cahill said “Ultra fine particles require extremely high temperatures, namely the boiling point of the metal.”(10) Figure 6: Thermal Spectra of Iron at Elevated Temperatures These facts are also substantiated by eyewitness reports and video evidence of molten iron at ground zero, both falling from the South Tower before it collapsed, and in the oxygen-starved debris pile for weeks after the attacks. “Firemen reported seeing “molten steel” running in the rubble like “lava in a volcano.” ”(11) Government investigators at the National Institute of Standards and Technology claimed they knew of no evidence that explosives had been used. But the facts show they actually ignored abundant evidence by qualified professional researchers showing the WTC dust and smoke contained particles that could only have been created by extremely high temperatures, which office fires alone are simply incapable of producing. For these reasons, and for many more which space here does not allow, a grand jury investigation with subpoena power into the destruction of the three World Trade Center towers is warranted. Three thousand licensed or degreed building professionals at Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth agree, as well as tens of thousands of their supporters (ae911truth.org). There also exists an encyclopedic collection of credible and well-referenced reports, books and video documentaries by respected researchers and authors which disprove the government’s official 9/11 story. The mass media will one day be excoriated, or worse, for not reporting all the factual and scientific evidence discovered by governmental and independent 9/11 investigators since that tragic day. It’s been said before, but it bears repeating: 9/11 changed everything alright, but so will the truth. * Notes 1. 