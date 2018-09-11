According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) — which is the U.S. government agency that investigated the World Trade Center’s destruction — the Twin Towers came down “essentially in free fall.”

NIST’s theory of the collapses hinges on the idea that the upper section of each tower could continuously accelerate through the lower stories at nearly the rate of gravity, while in the process completely dismembering the steel frames and pulverizing nearly all of the concrete to a fine powder.

In this carefully research documentary, Richard Gage and Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truthrefute the official narrative.

Explosive Evidence: Experts Speak Out. AE911Truth Documentary

The original source of this article is Architect and Engineers for 9/11 Truth Copyright © Richard Gage , Architect and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/911-explosive-evidence-experts-speak-out/5653798