8 hours ago September 11, 2018J.C.

gallery 9/11 Explosive Evidence. Experts Speak Out

By Richard Gage
Global Research, September 11, 2018
Architect and Engineers for 9/11 Truth
Gage-911-Truth

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) — which is the U.S. government agency that investigated the World Trade Center’s destruction — the Twin Towers came down “essentially in free fall.”

NIST’s theory of the collapses hinges on the idea that the upper section of each tower could continuously accelerate through the lower stories at nearly the rate of gravity, while in the process completely dismembering the steel frames and pulverizing nearly all of the concrete to a fine powder.

In this carefully research documentary, Richard Gage and Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truthrefute the official narrative.

Explosive Evidence: Experts Speak Out. AE911Truth Documentary 

 

 

The original source of this article is Architect and Engineers for 9/11 Truth
Copyright © Richard Gage, Architect and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, 2018

 

https://www.globalresearch.ca/911-explosive-evidence-experts-speak-out/5653798

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.