gallery Video: US Denies Use of White Phosphorus Bombs in Syria

By Mark Taliano and RT News
Global Research, September 11, 2018
RT America 10 September 2018
Tensions are growing in Syria as Turkey is reportedly increasing its troops stationed at the Syrian border, and the United States is responding to accusations that it used illegal chemical weapons over the weekend. RT’s Rachel Blevins reports.

In the video below (starting at 2:25), Mark Taliano, Canadian independent journalist and analyst on the Syrian crisis comments about the alleged phosphorus bombing in Syria by the US.

The original source of this article is RT America
Copyright © Mark Taliano and RT NewsRT America, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-us-denies-use-of-white-phosphorus-bombs-in-syria/5653743

