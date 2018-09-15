Trump and the Pentagon have sent a number of Marines to al-Tanf in Syria where they are participating in live-fire exercises. According to Reuters, the objective of the exercise is designed to send “a strong message to Russia and Iran that the Americans and the rebels intend to stay and confront any threats to their presence,” that is to say their illegal presence in Syria.

It is hardly a coincidence this event is taking place ahead of a meeting between Iran, Russia, and Turkey to discuss ways to end the “civil war,” which was ignited by the CIA, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Salafists in Dera’a , located north of the border with Jordan (where the CIA and US military plot the overthrow of Basha al-Assad).

Colonel Muhanad al Talaa, commander of the Pentagon-backed Maghawir al Thawra group, told Reuters the eight days of drills that ended this week at the U.S. military outpost in Tanf were the first such exercises with live-fire air and ground assault, involving hundreds of U.S. troops and rebel fighters.

In addition, the base on the Syria-Jordan border is intended to be a “bulwark against Iran and part of a larger campaign against Iran’s military expansion in the Middle East.”

Here’s what Reuters failed to mention: Maghawir al Thawra, aka the Revolutionary Commando Army (RCG), is an Islamist group pretending to be “moderate,” thus acceptable to the United States and its partners. It received training from the Authenticity and Development Front and the CIA in Jordan.

The Authenticity and Development Front (ADF) is funded and supported by Saudi Arabia, known for its long-standing support for Wahhabi-infused terror groups. ADF partnered up with head choppers, including the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement, a recipient of US TOW anti-tank missiles. The Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement is accused of war crimes, including beheading a Palestinian boy named Abdullah Tayseer Al Issa, executing people by throwing them off rooftops in Aleppo, and abducting and torturing journalists. It’s said Trump ordered the halt of support for al-Zenki and other Salafist terror groups in Syria.

The RCG is also aligned with Jaysh al-Islam, a group that formerly called for the establishment of an Islamic state and Sharia law in Syria, but is said to have changed its tune and now calls for the Syrian government to be replaced by a technocratic body that represents the diversity of the Syrian people. It is not explained how this comports with Wahhabi Islam (and is undoubtedly a PR campaign to clean up its image so it can be “vetted” by the CIA). It is quite unbelievable to think such a radical group could possibly change its spots.

For example, in 2015 Jaysh al-Islam said the Bilad al-Sham (Damascus) should be “cleansed of the filth” of the Shi’ites and Alawites. As with other murderous Salafist groups operating in Syria with US encouragement and support, Jaysh al-Islam’s preferred method of cleansing would be mass execution and the genocidal removal of all Shi’ites from Syria.

These groups, sharing an ideology little different from that of al-Qaeda, are now working directly with US Marines, leaving little doubt the US is exploiting crazed Wahhabi terror to overthrow the elected Syrian government.

This is part of the master plan for the Arab and Muslim (and Persian) Middle East, designed by the United States and inspired by the writings of Likudnik and other Zionist radicals in Israel (see Oded Yinon’s “A Strategy for Israel in the Nineteen Eighties,” and “Israel’s Sacred Terrorism,” by Livia Rokach). In addition to grabbing more land in Syria—adding to its theft of the Golan Heights—Israel would like to see its Arab neighbors either under the thumb of brutal autocrats and dictators or busted up into powerless and ethnically divided bantustans unable to challenge Israel and the United States.

The latest decision by the US to stay in Syria—after Trump said he would exit—and send in hundreds of Marines is a clear signal the US and Israel have not admitted defeat in Syria and will continue to work to overthrow the government there.

Of course, this effort to prop up and train a gaggle of “moderate rebels”—it was long ago determined there are no longer any moderates fighting in Syria—will fail against the defensive military moves of the Syrian Arab Army with help from Russia and Iran.

And this is where the danger lies. If US Marines fight alongside al-Qaeda spin-offs, there is more than a chance there will be a confrontation with Russia.

Although most Americans are oblivious to what’s happening in Syria, they will certainly wake up on the day the US and Russia go to war with thermonuclear weapons.

*

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site: Another Day in the Empire.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Kurt Nimmo , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/marines-team-up-with-islamists-in-syria/5654138