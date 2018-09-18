After the Syrians accidentally targeted a Russian surveillance aircraft over the Mediterranean and the Russians pinned the blame on Israel, the corporate propaganda media scrambled to spin the story.

The Pentagon and State Department directed media insinuate the tragedy was the fault of the Russians, who got in the way of yet another—there are hundreds—illegal Israeli attack on Syria. The illegality of these persistent attacks on Syrian sovereignty is rarely if ever pointed out by the national security state’s scribes and teleprompter readers.

Here is what these lackluster careerists in service to the state ignore: the Israelis used the Russian aircraft as cover.

“The Israeli pilots used the Russian plane as cover and set it up to be targeted by the Syrian air defense forces. As a consequence, the Il-20, which has radar cross-section much larger than the F-16, was shot down by an S-200 system missile,” a spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Russia said it reserves the right to take “commensurate measures” against Israel in response. However, Russia will do little beyond symbolic gestures. It knows these kind of provocations have the potential to start a real war—not another proxy war fought by fanatical Salafists—and the consequence of such an escalation will likely result in nuclear war and the end of life on planet Earth.

If you do an internet search of the above Russian ministry quote, the results returned are either from Russian or alternative news websites, not the corporate media which has long been assigned the role of covering up—or if that’s not possible, ignoring entirely—the serial crimes of two of the world’s most notorious war criminal nations.

The trickery and deception employed in the downing of the Russian aircraft is normal day-to-day behavior for Israel. It makes no excuse for trying to start larger wars in the Middle East, wantonly and freely murdering Palestinians (many locked up in the world’s largest open-air prison, Gaza), and manipulating Congress and the idiot savant Trump—he is proficient in one area: promotion of his own oversized ego—into moving to cancel the First Amendment and criminalizing all who criticize the Zionist settler state.

If Israel and Saudi Arabia with its bounty of oil didn’t exist, the United States would be far less interested in the Middle East. Then again, the corporate and bankster empire is obsessive-compulsive when it comes to meddling in the affairs of foreign nations, kickstarting wars, and forcing neoliberal economic suicide upon other nations.

Putin may parley with Netanyahu, but Israel’s participation in these handshake events amounts to little more than window-dressing, a cover for more deception. It is, after all, Mossad’s guiding principle, reflected in its motto: “By way of deception thou shalt do war,” which is taken from Proverbs 24:6 (the Proverbs of Solomon) in the Hebrew Bible, what the Christians call the Old Testament.

The Hebrew Bible is an instruction manual for violence, murder, and genocide. Moses and Joshua wiped out the Canaanites and Saul annihilated the Amalekites. In Deuteronomy 20:16-18, the Jewish God tells the Israelites all the Canaanites must be murdered, otherwise they will “teach you to follow all the detestable things they do in worshipping their gods,” which is an unforgivable sin.

The Hebrew God portrayed in the Old Testament detests all people who are not Jewish—the Chosen People—and this is made evident in Exodus 12:29–32.

Christian scholars have tried to either explain away or support the pathological nature of the Old Testament God. Meanwhile, the Israeli state looks to the old book for spiritual guidance and instruction.

Recall Rabbi Yisrael Rosen during Israel’s last invasion of Lebanon.

“All of the Palestinians must be killed; men, women, infants, and even their beasts,” he declared.

Rosen cited the Torah when he advocated genocide.

“Annihilate the Amalekites from the beginning to the end. Kill them and wrest them from their possessions. Show them no mercy. Kill continuously, one after the other. Leave no child, plant, or tree. Kill their beasts, from camels to donkeys.”

Rosen defined the Palestinians as the “Amalekites of this age.”

It is unclear what will now happen. Russia has complained numerous times about the murderous behavior of the Israeli state, and yet has not moved to do something about it. This is understandable. The Russians and the rest of the world do not want to die from radiation sickness or starve to death during a nuclear winter.

Russian inaction is a big flashing green light for the Israelis. They have bombed Syria over 200 times without a significant response. They know if Russia or Iran retaliate for these attacks which undoubtedly killed an unknown number of civilians, they can count on the stupid Americans to fight to last battle, as portrayed in the final Chapter of the Jewish bible, the so-called Book of Zechariah, the Apocalypse.

