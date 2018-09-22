“9/11 ushered in a generation of war and destruction. And yet, despite its importance, much of the event remains poorly understood. 9/11 Unmasked provides an authoritative and carefully argued exposition of key problems with the official narrative. Nearly 20 years on, it is high time mainstream journalists and academics addressed these issues.” – Professor Piers Robinson, Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism, University of Sheffield

“Contemplate the truth of the gigantic criminal hoax that has betrayed the USA and the world.” – James W. Douglass, author, JFK and the Unspeakable

“The Consensus 9/11 Panel, on which I’ve served, harnesses to devastating effect the power of citizens to critically investigate the official narrative of 9/11.” – Dr. Graeme MacQueen, author of The 2001 Anthrax Deception

“The truth is out there hiding in “plane” sight: in videos, government reports, FOIA documents, and in the physical evidence. This book highlights many issues that the American people should know more about. We owe a debt of gratitude to these fine people for 17 years worth of continuing to seek the difficult truth about 9/11.” – Lorie Van Auken, widow of Kenneth Van Auken, who was killed at WTC 1 on 9/11, and member of the Family Steering Committee for the 9/11 Commission

David Ray Griffin and Elizabeth Woodworth

9/11 Unmasked

An International Review Panel Investigation

Table of Contents

Introduction

I. The Destruction of the Twin Towers

II. The Destruction of WTC 7

III. The Attack on the Pentagon

IV. The 9/11 Flights

V. US Military Exercises On and Before 9/11

VI. The Military and Political Leaders

VII. Osama bin Laden and the Hijackers

VIII. The Phone Calls from the 9/11 Flights

IX. The Question of Insider Trading

Conclusion

Title: 9/11 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation

Author: David Ray Griffin and Elizabeth Woodworth

ISBN: 9781623719746

Publisher: Interlink Books

