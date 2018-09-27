Watch

September 27, 2018 “Information Clearing House“ – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses theUnited Nations General Assembly in a week where the United States sent mixed signals about their plan for peace between Israel and Palestine.

“Jerusalem is not for sale,” he told the UN in the opening seconds of his speech, prompting applause from the audience.

The Palestinian President then launched into a strong criticism of Israel’s nation-state law, the US’s support of Israel and the UN’s lack of enforcement of the resolutions it passes.

Mr Abbas said Palestinians “see the US with new eyes” following President Donald Trump’s recent support of Israel.

Mr Abbas called on the international community to condemn the US’s actions, including shutting of PLO offices, defunding UNRWA and moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

Calling for the countries who do not recognise both Palestine and Israel as a state, Mr Abbas said: “I thus call upon all the countries of the world that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to accelerate this long-overdue recognition.The right to self-determination, not humanitarian aid, is Palestine’s priority, Mr Abbas said, emphasising the state is always open to negotiate.

“I can no longer see a convincing reason for the continued delay of recognition of the State of Palestine by some countries.”

Mr Abbas said recognition will help give Palestine authority in negotiations, and that it no longer sees the US as neutral in negotiations.

Yesterday, Donald Trump endorsed a two-state solution and then hours later said he had no preference on the nature of a peace deal.

“I like (a) two-state solution,” Mr Trump said at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “That’s what I think works best. That’s my feeling. Now you may have a different feeling. I don’t think so. But I think two-state solution works best.”

Later, at a solo press conference, Mr Trump said, “I think probably two-state is more likely, but you know what, if they do a single, if they do a double, I’ll be happy.”

