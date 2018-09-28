Do you value the reporting and in-depth analysis we provide, free of charge, on a daily basis? Do you think this resource should be maintained and preserved as a research tool for future generations? Bringing you 24/7 updates from all over the globe has real costs associated with it. Please give what you can to help us meet these costs! Click below to donate or click here to become a member of Global Research.

Trump at the UN: Lies, Damn Lies, & Statistics

By Dr. Jack Rasmus, September 28, 2018

In typical Trump style, he immediately launched into bragging about his accomplishments. Like most of his recent public appearances, it was a campaign speech directed to his political base.

Did Donald Trump Kill the Liberal-Globalist “New World Order” at the UN?

By Andrew Korybko, September 27, 2018

The future that Trump envisions is “classic” in the sense of evoking key components of the US’ historic soft power (“freedom”, “liberty”, “sovereignty’) but also “modern” in that they’re all being put to use to defend and ultimately advance the country’s global leadership at the expense of its rivals, which it expects to either destroy (be it through kinetic Hybrid War means or non-kinetic economic ones) or co-opt into this “reformed” framework.

Washington Amplifies War Threats Against Iran, Bullies the World

By Keith Jones, September 27, 2018

US President Donald Trump used his second day of high-profile appearances at the United Nations Wednesday to amplify Washington’s war-threats against Iran and bully countries around the world.

Video: President Trump’s Disturbing Speech at the UN: This Is Not the Time to Just Laugh!

By Farhang Jahanpour, September 27, 2018

His two favourite countries that he singled out as examples for other countries to follow are Saudi Arabia and Israel (if you think I am joking please listen to the speech again, see below), while he attacks Germany, Sweden, China, Iran, Syria and many other countries.

Lies and Laughter: Trump’s UN General Assembly Dissembling and Rage

By Stephen Lendman, September 26, 2018

Laughter by attending world leaders and diplomats followed, then silence as DJT recited a litany of one Big Lie after another, along with taking credit for deplorable policies he called major achievements.

Trump Praises Saudi Arabia, Israel at UN, Rejects Globalism

By Telesur, September 26, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump praised right-wing and authoritarian governments around the world including Saudi Arabia, Israel, the right-wing Modi government of India, while promoting his economic war of sanctions against Venezuela and Iran, and bragging about his administration’s push for more military spending, furthering neo-liberal policies, trade war with China, crackdown on immigration, as well as rejecting the legitimacy of the International Criminal Court.

