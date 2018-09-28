Just as any new technology claims to offer the most advanced development; that their definition of progress will cure society’s ills or make life easier by eliminating the drudgery of antiquated appliances, the Wifi Alliance was organized as a worldwide wireless network to connect ‘everyone and everything, everywhere” as it promised “improvements to nearly every aspect of daily life.”

The Alliance, which makes no pretense of potential health or environmental concerns, further proclaimed (and they may be correct) that there are “more wifi devices than people on earth”. It is that inescapable exposure to ubiquitous wireless technologies wherein lies the problem.

Soon after the 1895 discovery of xrays, the budding new technology was not without its health risks of burns and hair loss. Yet the use of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) has evolved at a dramatic exponential rate from Marie Curie’s day into a mega-trillion dollar omnipotent industry creating a world totally dependent on its pernicious wireless applications.

The medical and scientific data is overwhelming and irrefutable as the wireless industry, the MSM and government agencies, frequently the last to acknowledge a pervasive health problem, continue to protect the industry from widespread public awareness of the insidious effects of the latest generation of digital by-products.

Even prior to the 1997 introduction of commercially available wifi devices which has saturated every industrialized country, EMF wifi hot spots were everywhere. Today with the addition of cell and cordless phones and towers, broadcast antennas, smart meters and the pervasive computer wifi, both adults and especially vulnerable children are surrounded 24-7 by an inescapable presence with little recognition that all radiation exposure is cumulative.

Without the expansion of EMF and all its invasive algorithmic gadgets into our personal lives, intelligence gathering would be severely curtailed, without which Big Brother would be relegated to knocking on doors and hand written notes. Surely with an estimated $21 trillion missing from the Pentagon, there must be one black budget item to lessen the harmful EMF emissions?

The National Toxicology Program (NTP), a branch of the US National Institute for Health (NIH), conducted the world’s largest study on radiofrequency radiation used by the US telecommunications industry and found a ‘significantly statistical increase in brain and heart cancers” in animals exposed to EMF (electromagnetic fields). The NTP study confirmed the connection between mobile and wireless phone use and human brain cancer risks and its conclusions were supported by other epidemiological peer-reviewed studies. Of special note is that studies citing the biological risk to human health were below accepted international exposure standards.

Professor Emeritus Martin Pall, PhD with degrees in physics, biochemistry and genetics is uniquely qualified and has been researching EMF health effects for almost twenty years.

“…what this means is that the current safety standards as off by a factor of about 7 million.’ Pointing out that a recent FCC Chair was a former lobbyist for the telecom industry, “I know how they’ve attacked various people. In the U.S. … the funding for the EMF research [by the Environmental Protection Agency] was cut off starting in 1986 … The U.S. Office of Naval Research had been funding a fair amount of research in this area [in the ‘70s]. They [also] … stopped funding new grants in 1986 … And then the NIH a few years later followed the same path …”

As if all was not reason enough for concern or even downright panic, the next generation of wireless technology known as 5G (fifth generation), representing the innocuous sounding Internet of Things, promises a quantum leap in power and exceedingly more damaging health impacts with mandatory exposures.

The immense expansion of radiation emissions from the current wireless EMF frequency band and 5G about to be perpetrated on an unsuspecting American public should be criminal. Developed by the US military as non lethal perimeter and crowd control, the Active Denial System emits a high density, high frequency wireless radiation comparable to 5G and emits radiation in the neighborhood of 90 GHz.

The current Pre 5G, frequency band emissions used in today’s commercial wireless range is from 300 Mhz to 3 GHZ as 5G will become the first wireless system to utilize millimeter waves with frequencies ranging from 30 to 300 GHz. One example of the differential is that a current LANS (local area network system) uses 2.4 GHz.

Hidden behind these numbers is an utterly devastating increase in health effects of immeasurable impacts so stunning as to numb the senses.

In 2017, the international Environmental Health Trust recommended an EU moratorium “on the roll-out of the fifth generation, 5G, for telecommunication until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from industry.” In its declaration, the EHT asserted that current “radio frequency electromagnetic fields has been proven to be harmful to humans and the environment”…”at levels well below most international and national guidelines.”

Described by the ETF as the “next great unknown experiment on our children”, the FCC approved “Spectrum Frontiers, in July, 2016 “making the US the first country in the world to open up higher-frequency millimeter wave spectrum for the development of 5G fifth-generation wireless cellular technology.”

Here’s how ETF summarizes 5G:

“5G technology is designed to carry “higher loads of data more rapidly through wireless transmission and will be effective only over short distance. It is poorly transmitted through solid material. Construction of many new antennas will be required and full-scale implementation will result in antennas every 10 to 12 houses in urban areas, thus massively increasing mandatory exposure.”

5G small cell antennas will unleash round-the-clock millimeter, mini and micro wave radiation immensely more powerful than the current EMF wireless system and will no doubt be sold to a gullible American public as an economically beneficial national jobs program.

In addition, 5G is required to create the Internet of Things (IoT) which promises to wirelessly connect all devices able to transfer data over a cohesive network without computer or human interaction including homes appliances, every ‘smart’ device, city and vehicle and any embedded electronic system that can exchange data. The IoT of building a new ‘smart’ grid of communications that will connect, just as the Wifi Alliance once suggested, “everyone, everything and everywhere.”

An integral part of IoT will be to function at its true potential as an interface with Artificial Intelligence. AI is a self-aware intelligent computer with an ‘automated reasoning’ ability that “perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of success.”

Today’s AI’s are able to replace human functions and are capable of doing human things faster and better than any human. In other words, you may be relieved of all requirements to work or think or function as an engaged human being. All it would take is for an indulgent public to allow IT to do the thinking; make all life decisions until eventually there would be no real purpose in life and humans will be superfluous or extinct.

As AI development is being driven by superstars at Silicon Valley, pre-eminent scientist Stephen Hawking suggested that

“AI would be biggest event in human history. Unfortunately it might also be the last” and he feared “the consequences of creating something that can match or surpass humans.”

*

