In his UN General Assembly address and remarks to reporters in New York, Lavrov diverged from his usual measured approach when discussing geopolitical issues.

He slammed US-led Western unilateralism without naming countries or their ruling authorities.

Calling Western sanctions against Russia “political blackmail,” he criticized baseless accusations against his country, along with denouncing “overt endeavors to undermine democratically elected governments” – referring to Syria and other sovereign states attacked by the US and its imperial partners.

His address was reminiscent of Putin’s 2007 Munich Security Conference tough talk, enraging Washington at the time.

“When peace has been broken anywhere, the peace of all countries everywhere is in danger,” he stressed, adding:

Unipolarity and other imperial notions of world supremacy reflect “Cold War bloc thinking.”

A world with “one master, one sovereign” is unacceptable…pernicious not only for all those within this system, but also for the sovereign itself because it destroys itself from within.”

“(T)his certainly has nothing in common with democracy…(W)e are constantly being taught about democracy (by the West). (T)hose who teach us do not want to learn themselves.” “(T)he unipolar model is not only unacceptable but also impossible in today’s world.” ‘(T)he model itself is flawed because…(u)nilateral and frequently illegitimate actions have not resolved any problems.”

They create major ones, plunging the world “into an abyss of permanent conflicts,” along with “greater and greater disdain for the basic principles of international law.”

“One state…first and foremost the United States” imposes its will on other nations politically, economically and militarily.

Abuses by a dominant nation forces others to react defensively, producing an arms race menacing everyone.

Putin denounced what he called illegitimate military operations, flagrantly violating UN Charter principles and other international law.

He urged working together cooperatively to resolve differences. US militarism near Russia’s borders threatens its security.

Provocative US-led NATO actions undermine mutual trust. Where is Washington’s commitment to non-proliferation matching Russia’s pledge, Putin asked?

In his Friday UN General Assembly address, Lavrov slammed “unilateral approaches” on major world issues – including Middle East peace, the Iran nuclear deal, climate change, and others.

He said if Washington values nation state sovereignty, it should stop (illegally) interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

He warned of a “desire of some Western states to retain their self-proclaimed status as world leaders and to slow down the irreversible, objective process of establishing multipolarity,” adding: “These powers do not hesitate to use any methods, including political blackmail, economic pressure and brute force.”

Clearly he referred to Washington and its key NATO partners. He “warn(ed) terrorists and their sponsors (in Syria) that new provocations involving chemical weapons are unacceptable.”

He urged conflict resolution, rebuilding the Syrian Arab Republic, aiding millions of displaced refugees return home, and reconstructing war-torn areas without “double standards.”

Addressing the endless Israeli/Palestinian conflict, he said

“(d)espite the complexity of the situation in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Libya, we must not lose sight of the age-old Palestinian problem.”

“A fair solution is crucial if we want the entire Middle East to recover. I want to warn against a one-sided approach and attempts to monopolize the peace process.” “We will make every effort, including in the within the Middle East Quartet, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.” “Mutually acceptable initiatives must lay the groundwork for a peaceful and secure co-existence of the two nations, Israel and Palestine.”

One-sided US support for Israel, along with disdain for Palestinian rights, prevents conflict resolution.

The Netanyahu regime categorically rejects Palestinian self-determination the way it should be – within pre-1967 borders. So does Washington despite claims otherwise.

Lavrov stressed Russia’s commitment to preserving the JCOPA Iran nuclear deal, Trump’s unilateral pullout a flagrant violation of the international treaty.

Russia’s foreign minister slammed illegally installed Kiev putschists, saying their “sponsoring nations must bring their proteges back to their senses, push them to end the blockade of the Donbass and to stop discriminating against national minorities across Ukraine.”

Russia is committed to furthering political and economic cooperation among all nations, notably stressing the development of a “Greater Eurasian Partnership.”

At his Friday news conference, Lavrov again slammed interference by Washington and its imperial partners in the internal affairs of other nations.

He stressed support for the sovereign independence of all countries, calling multilateralism vital in today’s world where geopolitical issues are “cross-border ones.”

There’s no ambiguity about “who is calling for meddling and who isn’t,” he stressed.

US-led Western countries pressure, bully, threaten and blackmail other countries to enforce their will, an agenda threatening world peace.

“(D)ictate and coercion” belong in the dustbin of history, mutual cooperation among all nations replacing it, Lavrov stressed.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

His new book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Stephen Lendman , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/lavrov-slams-western-unilateralism-at-un-general-assembly/5655510